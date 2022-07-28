Seven key provisions of the climate agreement

Helping people reduce energy costs

The bill aims to reduce energy costs by investing $9 billion in rebates for Americans who buy and upgrade their homes with energy efficient and electrical appliances. It also includes a decade of consumer tax credits that will reduce the cost of heat pumps, rooftop solar panels, water heaters, and electric heating, ventilation, and air conditioning or electric heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technologies.

Investments in domestic production

The package allocates $60 billion to U.S. clean energy production, including $30 billion in tax credits for solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical minerals, and $10 billion in investment tax credits for construction of production facilities for the production of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. energy technologies.

These provisions are intended to stop and reverse the migration of clean energy production abroad to countries such as China. The bill also includes a $500 million investment under the Defense Production Act for heat pumps and critical minerals processing.

The bill will also set aside $27 billion for a “green bank” designed to roll out clean energy projects, especially in disadvantaged communities.

Fight against methane

The bill also provides for the collection of fees for excess leakage of methane from oil and gas wells, pipelines and other infrastructure. Methane is a particularly strong greenhouse gas: although it dissipates faster than carbon dioxide, it heats the atmosphere many times more. Polluters will pay a fine of $900 per metric ton of methane emissions that exceed federal limits in 2024, rising to $1,500 per metric ton in 2026.