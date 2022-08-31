New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The 110-year-old USS Texas, a battleship that served in both world wars and was once the world’s most powerful weapon, is being towed from the Houston Ship Channel to Gulf Copper in Galveston for repairs on Tuesday.

The historic ship fought the Nazis in World War II, seeing action in the Normandy invasion in June 1944 and Operation Dragoon in August 1944, when the Allies invaded southern France.

She then moved to the Pacific, supporting the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945 as well as the invasion of Okinawa.

After returning from the war in 1948, she was converted into a museum in Texas.

The Battleship Texas has been closed to the public for the past few years due to leaks, but the addition of 750,000 gallons of expanding foam contained enough leaks Wednesday that the ship could be towed safely.

She was capable of cruising at about 20 knots but was towed at more than six knots on Wednesday during a 40-mile trip to Galveston.

Once there, she will be taken into dry dock so the hull can undergo a $35 million overhaul.