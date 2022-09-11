type here...
Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, will appear in field in Texas-Alabama game.
Sports

Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, will appear in field in Texas-Alabama game.

By printveela editor

Sergio Garcia BMW withdrew from the PGA Championship It was announced on Saturday in Wentworth, Surrey, England. There was no official reason for Garcia’s withdrawal.

He closed his opening round with a 4-over 76 on Thursday. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.

Yet Garcia was content to play only 18.

Prior to Alabama’s opener at the Texas College Football game in Austin, Fox Sports cameras were on the field with 2017 Masters winner Garcia and his wife Angela, 2022 Masters winner Scotty Scheffler and his wife Meredith. Garcia’s withdrawal was announced Saturday morning, and he was in Austin ahead of the highly anticipated college football game, which kicked off Saturday afternoon ET.

Scheffler:PGA Tour Player of the Year Award Live on College Gameday

Garcia, playing in the LIV Golf Series, was the only one not to withdraw. Justin Rose, Ryan Fox and Christopher Broberg also pulled out of the event. Nino Bertacio and Andrea Pavan also withdrew in the middle of their rounds.

Scheffler, a 2018 Texas grad, received the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year award on ESPN’s College GameDay before kickoff.

