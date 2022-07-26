New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sergio Garcia is taking a different stance on his resignation DP World Tour Membership .

the 16-time European Tour winner said after the British Open earlier this month intended to exit the circuit Things changed this week when it was revealed that LIV would be out of the 2023 Ryder Cup for the fall he has faced since joining golf, but in doing so.

“When I finished the Open Championship [last] On Sunday, I said I was going to resign my membership [DP World] trip,” Garcia told ESPN. “It obviously means not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.”

Former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has no ‘sympathy’ for Henrik Stenson after joining Live Golf

“But thanks to the things Jon Rahm said, and I had some good conversations with the guys. [DP World] Tour, I’m going to call it quits. I at least want to see what happens when Ryder Cup qualification starts,” he continued.

“See what rules and qualifications they have there. If I agree with them [are], I will definitely continue to play as much as I can on tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, we move on. But it’s definitely something that’s on my mind.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rahm expressed his hope for a reconciliation between Garcia and the DP World Tour after the British Open.

“Sergio is well aware that in his 25 years as a pro he has dedicated his life to the European Tour,” Rahm said. By Sports Illustrated. “It’s not right for me to have them turn him around like that. And that’s what it is. It wasn’t my decision and it hurts me that he made this decision.”

Click here to get the Fox News app