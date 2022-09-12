‘Serendipitous’: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman’s ‘Monday Night Football’ debuts win for ESPN | opinion

ESPN has wandered “Monday Night Football” announcing booth desert for years, waiting for a miracle or a Tony Romo-like prophet. This hurt the network “Boogermobile.” Now disgraced ex-NFL head coach Jon Gruden occupies the analyst’s chair — and those are good times for a while.

On Monday, ESPN reached the promised land as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman made their “MNF” debut on the network for Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos debut against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

No disrespect to any of the gentlemen who wore the headset earlier, but no one included those names Same series Howard Cosell or Al Michaels or Frank Gifford or Don Meredith.

Aikman and Buck have a built-in chemistry and on-air bona fide worthy of primetime. Finally, the wishes came from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

“I don’t think it’s urgent,” Stephanie Drouley, ESPN’s executive vice president for event and studio production, said in a call with reporters last month. “A lot of obscure events have happened to bring us here today.

“If you told me at the end of last year’s season that I’d be sitting here today, I wouldn’t have believed it, because I think we’re in a place where we’re building a team, but still thinking about the long term. And what the long term looks like and the potential.”

Aikman appeared destined to become Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football analyst, a job that eventually went to Kirk Herbstreit. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion spoke last week about his relationship with Fox, which has frayed over time. Fox had little interest in re-signing Aikman (its eyes had already shifted to Tom Brady). Enter ESPN.

“It’s natural when you have a property like ‘Monday Night Football,’ you’re going to explore the people who are there and available,” Drouley said.

Who will ESPN pair with Aikman? The answer became clear after another opportunity arose: Buck.

Buck was with Fox for 27 years and developed into one of the most prominent voices in sports television, from the Super Bowl to the World Series. Buck has a year left on his contract, but ESPN traded the Penn State-Purdue college football game to let him out early.

Both men are well paid for their talents; According to the New York Post, Aikman signed a five-year, $90 million deal, and Buck will earn $15 million a year.

However, the two long-time friends are more comfortable being together.

“There’s a lot of unspoken, understood choreography after X years, which isn’t easy when you’re starting with someone new,” Buck said. “Can’t say it’s not going to be great right out of the gate.

“All that stuff is built up over time and you can’t fake that.”

The pair familiarized themselves with how ESPN works during a preseason game in Seattle last month. Gone at half time.

“If it’s a problem,” Buck said, “we’re going to stand there for another half of football and fix some of it.”

Their employment at ESPN creates other programming opportunities for the pair. If Scott Van Pelt wants any of them to stick around for a post-game “SportsCenter” segment, they will. But they were hired to do “Monday Night Football.” That is the priority number. 1 – for Buck, Aikman and ESPN.

“When we were whiteboarding our Ultimate booth shortly after the regular season ended, Troy and Joe were at the top of that list for all of us,” Drooly said. “To me, they’re the best team out there.”

Follow Chris Bumbaka on Twitter @BOOMbaca.