New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams’ first opponent in what she suggests will be her final US Open – and indeed, the final tournament of her career – is unseeded Danka Kovinic.

Win that and Williams will face Estonian No. 1 in the second round. 2 seed could face Annette Kontaveit.

The US Tennis Association released the brackets for the women’s and men’s singles events on Thursday.

Play begins on Monday; First round matches will be played that day and Tuesday. There was no immediate word on when Williams would compete.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who turns 41 on September 26, announced this month that she was preparing to retire from the game. She didn’t say exactly when she plans to retire, but it sounds like the US Open will be her farewell.

Williams won the hard-court tournament at Flushing Meadows six times.

Kovinic has played four times in the US Open and has never made it past the second round. She is ranked 46th in the 27-year-old from Montenegro, who is ranked 80th in the WTA rankings this week.

Victoria Azarenka, native of Belarus, kicked out of Ukraine charity match at US Open

Williams and Kovinic have never played each other in singles.

Williams is just 1-3 this season, having recently returned to singles action in 2021 after a first-round injury exit at Wimbledon a year later.

Her first match back was at the All England Club in late June and she lost her opener in a third-set tiebreaker against 115th-ranked Harmony Tan.

After winning a match at a tournament in Toronto, Williams was eliminated in straight sets by Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic there, and then lost in straight sets to US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati.

As Williams says she is preparing to end her tennis career, her every move is centered around the start of the US Open. The fans care a lot because every match could be her last.

Williams has more than 300 weeks of no. Despite spending 1, her lack of activity contributed to the slide; She is ranked 410th this week.

That means she’s unseeded in New York and can be placed anywhere in the field — and against any player.

Angelique Kerber withdraws from MA Open, announces pregnancy

Williams’ other opponents, should she progress in the tournament, are Italian no. 27 seed Martina Trevisan and 2021 US Open runner-up Leila Fernandez of Canada or 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic. Fourth.

Williams could only face her older sister, seven-time major champion Venus, in the final as they were on opposite sides of the bracket.

Two-time French Open champion no. 1 Iga Sviatek will face Jasmin Paolini in the first round, while Raduca will begin her title defense against Alize Cornet.

Potential quarterfinals Swiatek vs. no. 8 Jessica Pegula, and no. 4 Paula Badosa vs. no. 6 Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the field and Kontaveit – or, perhaps, Williams – versus Wimbledon runner-up Ann’s Jabir. , and no. 3 Maria Sakkari vs. no. 7 Simona Halep or French Open runner-up Coco Gauff in the lower half.

Naomi Osaka, who won the US Open in 2018 and 2020 for two of the four major championships against Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins this January, has a fascinating first-round match.

Shortly before the draw was announced, some expected news broke: Novak Djokovic tweeted that he would not be in New York for the US Open.

The 35-year-old from Serbia, who holds 21 Grand Slam titles, has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Foreign nationals who have not had the shot are not allowed to enter the United States.

Djokovic is a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows; He lost to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, ending his bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.

Medvedev no. 1, becoming the first major at this US Open since 2004 without Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray holding that spot. He will face Stefan Kozlov of the United States.

Having won 22 Grand Slam titles, No. 2 Nadal was drawn to face Australian wild card winner Rinki Hijikata.

Potential men’s quarterfinals pit Medvedev vs. no. 6 Felix Agar-Aliassim, no. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. no. 5 Casper Rudd’s past two French Open runners-up, Nadal vs. no. Match between 7 cams. Norrie, and no. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. no. 8 Hubert Hurkaz.

Rising tennis star Jabir opens eyes on historic Wimbledon run, talks Serena Williams’ influence

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios, the 23rd seed, could face Medvedev in the fourth round. In the first round, Kyrgios will play fellow Australian, good friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.