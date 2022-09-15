New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams has ended her decorated career A third round exit at the US Open . Just weeks later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is teasing fans about a potential comeback.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” ​​on Wednesday, Williams talked about her recent decision to “evolve” from tennis after the US Open, but seemed to hint that fans might not see her last game.

“I mean, you never know. I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend,” Williams said with a laugh. “And the way he did it. Huge.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback He announced his retirement in February, citing his commitment to his family. Six weeks later, he returned.

Although he doesn’t know what his future holds, Williams said he wants to stay involved in the sport of tennis.

“Yeah, you know, I do. I think tennis has given me a lot and I don’t think there’s any way I don’t want to be involved in tennis in the future somehow. I don’t know what that involvement is. Yet, but I know I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it. Love it,” Williams said.

“It’s been such a light in my life, and I definitely want to keep some sort of it — something that has something in it.”

41 Williams ended her career at Flushing Meadows earlier this month after losing in three sets to Alja Tomlanovic on 26 September, but She would never forget that moment.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more and it was – I’ll never forget those moments, you know, it was just amazing.”