Serena Williams takes to the court for what will likely be her last US Open bout.

Enlarge this image switch title Elsa/Getty Images

Elsa/Getty Images

Serena Williams takes to the court on Monday night for her first match in what is expected to be her final US Open.

Williams will face Danka Kovinic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows in New York City, the site where Williams won her first US Open victory in 1999 when she was 17 years old.

Earlier this month, Williams, now 40, announced her plans to retire from tennis after a years-long career in which she dominated and transformed the women’s game, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

“With her powerful serve, return serve and athleticism, she really set that standard in the women’s game,” said Tom Goldman of NPR Morning Edition.

“Her story of her early years in Compton, California, with her sister Venus, under the tutelage of their father, “King Richard,” now a movie star, has become part of her legend and paved the way for more young people of color. doing what has traditionally been a white sport,” Goldman said. “And she brought more people of color into the stands to watch.”

Preparing to hit the court on Monday, Williams received tribute from fellow athletes and fans, including a place on cover Time magazine.

Williams has won six US Open singles championships, most recently in 2014. On paper, she is the overwhelming favorite on Monday night, with a 20-0 record in the first round of the US Open – not losing a set since 2001. according to the US Open.

But Williams is currently ranked 605th in singles, having only recently returned to the game after suffering injuries. Her opponent, 27-year-old Kovinic from Montenegro, is in 80th place.

According to sportscaster Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media, Williams has only played four games this year and won just one. Weekend Edition.

“She’s really, probably for the first time in her life, losing” at the US Open, Bryant said. “But boy, what a magical fairytale story if she can come to New York and pull off some magic.”

After she retires from tennis, Williams will continue her pioneering work and focus on growing the venture capital firm she founded eight years ago.