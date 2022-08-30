closer
When Serena Williams takes the court to play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic Monday night at the US Open in New York, she will be playing in style.

Williams plays in a diamond encrusted Nike tennis sneaker. Plus, she’ll be in a figure-skating-inspired outfit. Her skirt consists of six layers – a nod to the six singles US Open titles she won at Flushing Meadows. A matching jacket and tote bag also surround the superstar athlete.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Serena Williams, founder of Serena Ventures, poses for a photo on the NYSE bell podium during the opening bell ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

(AP via Ally Joseph/New York Stock Exchange)

Nike Williams “provides control, provides full vision and is designed to make her feel comfortable and confident by dialing in the details for a thrilling design.”

“The attractive competition dress worn by figure skaters, featuring an embellished bodice and skirt, focuses on Serena and allows her freedom of movement,” Nike said in a news release. “The skirt has six layers, a nod to her six previous title wins in Flushing. With a matching jacket and tote, the deep color and crystal-encrusted bodice refracts light and shines brightly, representing the night sky at the tournament.

Rising tennis star Jabir opens eyes on historic Wimbledon run, talks Serena Williams’ influence

“The look is paired with the Nike Court Flare 2—a custom Serena PE diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and featuring her initials in the center. 400 hand-set diamonds encased in black ceramic in a solid gold dubrace on the laces. Serena Williams Jewelry.”

Serena Williams returns the ball during their quarterfinal doubles tennis match against Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching of Taiwan at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

US Open tennis defending champion Serena Williams gestures during a press conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

The 40-year-old revealed in an essay published in Vogue magazine earlier this month that she may be retiring from the sport. After the US Open.

If so, she will leave the sport with 23 Grand Slam titles – the most in the Open Era and second most behind Margaret Court. She will get another chance to even her court record. She lost in the first round of Wimbledon in the summer.

