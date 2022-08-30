New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When Serena Williams takes the court to play Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic Monday night at the US Open in New York, she will be playing in style.

Williams plays in a diamond encrusted Nike tennis sneaker. Plus, she’ll be in a figure-skating-inspired outfit. Her skirt consists of six layers – a nod to the six singles US Open titles she won at Flushing Meadows. A matching jacket and tote bag also surround the superstar athlete.

Nike Williams “provides control, provides full vision and is designed to make her feel comfortable and confident by dialing in the details for a thrilling design.”

“The attractive competition dress worn by figure skaters, featuring an embellished bodice and skirt, focuses on Serena and allows her freedom of movement,” Nike said in a news release. “The skirt has six layers, a nod to her six previous title wins in Flushing. With a matching jacket and tote, the deep color and crystal-encrusted bodice refracts light and shines brightly, representing the night sky at the tournament.

Rising tennis star Jabir opens eyes on historic Wimbledon run, talks Serena Williams’ influence

“The look is paired with the Nike Court Flare 2—a custom Serena PE diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and featuring her initials in the center. 400 hand-set diamonds encased in black ceramic in a solid gold dubrace on the laces. Serena Williams Jewelry.”

The 40-year-old revealed in an essay published in Vogue magazine earlier this month that she may be retiring from the sport. After the US Open.

If so, she will leave the sport with 23 Grand Slam titles – the most in the Open Era and second most behind Margaret Court. She will get another chance to even her court record. She lost in the first round of Wimbledon in the summer.