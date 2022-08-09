Serena Williams says she plans to retire from tennis after US Open in Vogue’s September issue

Serena Williams He is ready to retire from tennis Making an announcement in the September edition of Vogue, in the coming weeks. The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion said, “It was the hardest thing I could have imagined.”

“I have not accepted that I should move on from playing tennis,” wrote the former No. 1 ranked women’s tennis player. “It’s like a taboo subject. It comes up, and I start crying. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist.

“The best word to describe what I’m doing is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, towards other things that are important to me.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared on Instagram Tuesday that the “countdown has begun” and she’s enjoying the next few weeks.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction,” Williams wrote. “When you love something so much that time is always difficult. My goodness I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals and finally a different, but exciting Serena . I’m going to enjoy this next few weeks.”

Williams will end her career after the US Open – which starts on August 29 – to focus on raising her family. Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been married since November 2017 and have one child together.

“For the past year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another baby, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel like we could add to our family when we were ready,” Williams continued. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet away.

