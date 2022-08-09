New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams has announced her retirement from tennis after the US Open later this month.

The all-time tennis great revealed this in an article published with Vogue magazine on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately I’m not ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’ll try,” she wrote in part. “And the lead-up tournaments are fun. I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then beaten her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony, I realized, “Look!” Not looking for. I’m terrible about goodbyes, worst in the world. But please know in words that I’m more grateful to you than I’ve ever been. You’ve led me to so many victories and so many trophies. I miss that version of the girl who played tennis and I miss you. I am becoming.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.