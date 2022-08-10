New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tennis legend Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she will retire after the US Open.

Due to this, the demand for tickets for the tournament has increased tremendously.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmeier told the New York Post that the news caused “unprecedented” ticket sales on Tuesday.

“You talk about the Serena effect, it’s like a tsunami,” he said. “As people got to know about the news, we sold out by 3pm [Tuesday]13,000 tickets for the Open, 4,500 for opening night or inclusive.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Widmire said selling 13,000 tickets in one day was a “fantastic day.”

Before Tuesday, tickets for the first night of the tournament — Aug. 29 — retailed for as low as $35 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Now, the get-in price on Ticketmaster (via certified resale only, since standard tickets are no longer available) is $81.55 — and that’s just to buy a single ticket. To join someone else, you need to pay at least 123 bucks more.

Serena Williams reveals plans to retire after US Open

In fact, right now someone is daring enough to sell two tickets in Section 317, Row X, Seats 13 and 14, for $7,000 each on Ticketmaster’s certified resale.

Demand skyrocketed, although there was no guarantee Williams would play on that date. The draw for the tournament was revealed on the Thursday before the tournament, so we may update this story again that night if it turns out that the 23-time Grand Slam winner is indeed playing that night.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The women’s final will be held on September 10.