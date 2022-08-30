New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams defeated Danka Kovinic in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the US Open on Monday night.

Williams was playing in her last Grand Slam tournament. After the win, Gayle appeared at Arthur Ashe Stadium at one end of King Court and introduced Williams to the microphone.

King asked Williams why she decided to walk away. Williams wrote an essay about walking away from the sport she had dominated for years.

“It’s a tough decision, you know. … It’s a tough decision because when you’re passionate about something, and you love something so much, I think it’s always hard to walk away,” Williams said. “Sometimes it’s harder to walk away than not to walk away and that’s the way it is, so I’ve been trying to decide for a while what to do.”

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion jokes that the sport still keeps her fit.

“But I was like, ‘OK, I guess it’s time now. I have a family’ … There are other chapters in life and, you know, I call it evolution,” she said.

Williams admits that “winning” at this stage means success in her post-tennis career.

“I have my VC company, Serena Ventures, and like I said we invest in a lot of people. We invest in women and people of color and men too, we invest in everybody. I really wanted to spend more time at home and work on my spiritual life and That’s very important to me,” she said.

“It’s like Serena 2.0. I’ll still be crazy, I’ll still be intense. I’ll still be around.”

Williams looked as solid as ever against Kovinic, but Wednesday’s second round will be a tough test. Defeating Jacqueline Christian in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 No. Williams will face No. 2 seed Annette Kontaveit.