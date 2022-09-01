New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams’ farewell tour at the US Open didn’t end on Wednesday night, as she played at Arthur Ashe Stadium for No. 2-ranked Annette Kontawait suffered a big loss.

Williams dominated the third and final set 6-2 after Kontaveit won the second set by the same score. Williams walked off the court after regrouping looking a bit gassed and that was all she needed.

Williams came out firing in the third set, swinging the first two games in her favor. After Kontawait took the third game on break point, Williams regained the favor and won the fifth game to give her a 4-1 lead.

Kontaveit would win the next game, but it would be Williams from there, as she cruised to a 6-2 victory to the roars of the fans at Queen’s.

“I love this crowd,” Williams said with a laugh after the match.

“Oh my goodness, this is really amazing. I still have a little bit left in me. We’ll see.”

Williams hopes to prove she still has some in the tank in the third round against Australia’s Ajla Tomlanovic, who defeated Evgenia Rodina in three sets on a special court on Wednesday night.

Serena Williams embarks on next steps in her career: ‘It was a very tough decision’

The match began with the two players going back and forth, trading games on their courts at 5-4 with a chance to win the first set until Williams eventually earned a break point.

However, Kontawait immediately breaks Williams’ next serve to make it 5-5. The set would eventually end in a tiebreak at 7-6 with Williams winning an ace.

But Williams didn’t look the same in that second set and admitted she needed to kick things into another gear.

“Honestly, after I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, I have to try my best because this could be it,'” she said.

US Open 2022: Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets

Williams world no. 2-ranked player may have competed against her, but she’s not considered an all-time great for nothing.

“Well, I’m a pretty good player,” she said with a laugh. “This is what I do best. I love a challenge, I love being challenged. I haven’t played a lot of matches, but I’ve been practicing well. …The last couple of matches here in New York have come together. .”

Williams is 42-0 in the first two rounds of her US Open career.

As Williams lives to play another day in singles at what she sees as the final Grand Slam of her illustrious career, the 40-year-old is relishing “not having an X on my back” as no one has claimed her title at the top. It has been the same since 1999.

“Honestly, I see it as a bonus,” she explained. I have nothing to prove, nothing to gain and nothing to lose.

“I’m just Serena.”

Before Williams returns to the court for her match against Tomljanovic on September 2, she will join her sister Venus Williams on Thursday night for their first doubles appearance since the 2018 French Open. They will face the Czech Republic pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.