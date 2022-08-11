New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams put on her game face as she stepped into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she was ready to retire from professional tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion did not smile. She didn’t move. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some people in the crowd captured the moment with cameras on their cellphones. Others held handron signs — oh, so many signs — with messages like “Queen” or “Thank you.”

No one knows how many more matches Williams will play before she puts her rackets away for good, and the 40-year-old American exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.

A few familiar fist pumps and “come on!” During the contest, Williams really let her emotions show, her voice shaking and her eyes twinkling as Bencic relinquished the spotlight during an on-court interview.

“A lot of emotions, obviously,” Williams told the crowd, which cheered her on throughout the clear, 75-degree evening.

The second-round match in a hard-court tuneup for the US Open came a day after she announced that the “countdown had begun” on her playing career, saying she wanted to have another child and pursue business interests.

She didn’t say exactly what her last event would be, but it seemed likely that the US Open, which starts on August 29 in New York, would be her final farewell. Williams has won the singles title at Flushing Meadows a half-dozen times – first in 1999; Most recently in 2014 — seven championships each at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, along with three at the French Open.

“It’s been a very interesting 24 hours,” Williams said after Wednesday’s match.

“I’m terrible at goodbyes,” she said, crossing her arms over her chest, “but goodbye, Toronto!”

Next on her schedule is the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week, which serves as a warm-up for the year’s final Grand Slam tournament.

Williams, a three-time Canadian champion, opened the match with an ace. Later in that game, another one was served, she had many match wins, several tournament titles, several weeks in the rankings at no. Played a brilliant serve that helped it stay 1.

That elite ability occasionally showed up against Bencic, whether a returnable trio served to close out that opening game or Putaway’s swinging volley after a shout and tug on the edge of her white visor.

But a leg injury sidelined her for the latter half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, making her only third appearance in the last 12 months. There were signs of that, too, and why Williams wasn’t the dominant force she was for much longer.

When she was young and at the height of her power her breaks of serve were never frequent. Aimless groundstrokes. Inability to offer much resistance when receiving a serve; She earned just one break point in the first set, not returning long enough to put the opportunity away, and none in the second.

“I wish I could have played better,” Williams said, “but Belinda played really well today.”

It didn’t help that Williams had an opponent 15 years her junior and far more talented to boot: Bencic, ranked 12th, won gold for Switzerland at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and was a Grand Slam semifinalist.

“It’s always an honor to be on the court with her,” Bencic said, “and that’s why I think about her tonight.”

Bencic lifted the Toronto trophy in 2015 as an 18-year-old, eliminating Williams in the semifinals to become the youngest player to beat what many considered a homemade poster in the stands Wednesday that read, “GOAT” — the greatest of all time.

In the final match, Bianca Andreescu, the last Canadian left in the singles draw, defeated Alize Cornet 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Andrescu won the tournament in 2019 when Williams retired in the final match due to back problems.

Bencic faces two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza, who defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 seeded players left with Wednesday’s draw; 2 Anet Accounts, no. 4 Paula Badosa, no. 5 Oz Jabir, no. 13 Lela Fernandes and no. 16 Jelena Ostapenko.

Jabir, the Wimbledon runner-up last month, stopped in the second set against Zheng Qinwen due to stomach pain. While Julia Putintseva trailed, Badosa cited muscle cramps for her mid-match retirement.

Last year’s US Open runner-up Fernandes of Canada lost 7-6 (4), 6-1 to Beatriz Haddad Maia, while Alison Riske-Amritaraj lost 7-6 (2), 0 to 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko. -6, 7-5.