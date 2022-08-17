type here...
Sports

Serena Williams loses to Emma Raduka in Western & Southern Open first round

By printveela editor

MASON, Ohio – Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams faces Emma Raducanu in her 10th Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.

They faced off in one of Williams’ final matches of her tennis career, with her retirement set for sometime after the US Open, which runs Aug. 29-Sept. 11.

Raducanu defeated Williams in straight sets in just under an hour and a half, in front of a sold-out crowd on Center Court. This is the first time Williams has lost his first main draw match in 10 Western & Southern appearances. Williams is a two-time winner of the Western & Southern Open.

Radukanu held firm in the first set and found an early 4-1 lead.

Williams warmed up at that point and closed the gap at 5-4, but Radukanu prevailed and took the set 6-4. She came out just as strong in the second set, going 4-0 up shortly before closing it out 6-0 to the roar of the crowd.

Raduka will advance to play Victoria Azarenka in the round of 32.

