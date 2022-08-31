Serena Williams helped the nation fall in love with strong, confident women opinion

Of all the weeks in sports, as strange as this week may seem, there was a time when muscle on women wasn’t emphasized or celebrated. A long time, actually. Before Title IX, and even in its early days, big, tall, strong, athletic, powerful women were not valued in American society, even in sports.

What kind of female athletes do we want to see on our TV screens? Pixies in gymnastics leotards. Slender women in dresses hitting tennis balls and landing double axels. Young women and girls in swimsuits running in the pool.

Older girls are especially tolerant of winning trophies and medals, but the country still doesn’t know what to do with them. I know this because I was one of them, born a size 6X, my mother would say with a warm smile, almost 6 feet tall. Growing up, pants were too small, shoes too small. Sports was my refuge, but almost no one cared what my teammates and I did or how we played or even if we won.

My parents told me that this will all change, we just have to wait a little longer. We had to wait until the summer of 1999, and 63 days began with Brandi Chastain donning her shirt in honor of the iconic American sports moment, ending with the 17-year-old’s spectacular arrival on the world stage. The old Serena Williams.

What a time in America from July 10, 1999 to September 11, 1999, when the country realized it had fallen in love with what it had created: strong, confident, muscular, unstoppable young women.

Chastain’s winning penalty kick in the Women’s World Cup before 90,185 at the Rose Bowl and 40 million on television capped a nearly month-long celebration of American female athletes dressed like boys in baggy soccer shirts and shorts. And when Chastain whipped her jersey over her head — because that’s what male soccer players did, so why not? – She revealed six-pack abs that really shocked some people (men) I heard from that day.

Then she and her abs and her colleagues appeared on the covers of Time, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated and People in the same week, reinforcing the belief that something big was afoot, for the first time, on any story, ever. a country

Meanwhile, Venus Williams has a younger sister coming up fast. While Venus is taller at 6-1, Serena has a different build: a more solid and muscular 5-9.

“When I was growing up, what was celebrated was different,” Serena told British Vogue two years ago. “Venus looked really acceptable: she had really long legs, she was really skinny. I’ve never seen someone as thick as me on TV. No positive body image. It’s a different age.”

There were muscular women in tennis before Serena; Martina Navratilova immediately comes to mind for revolutionizing a new kind of no-frills fitness and strength that has made her one of the best to ever play the game. But Serena looked and was different: she was older, and of course she was black, which meant that the fear of racism would never leave her.

When a young Serena won the first US Open in 1999, defeating every big name in the sport, it was logical how American sports fans, most of them white, most of them male, would truly accept her.

Now, check out what’s happening this week in New York. It’s hard to imagine a more lauded player than Serena. It’s a remarkable plot twist in the story of American sports, how we came to honor the woman Serena built in the United States and around the world.

“It’s amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had, and I’m really grateful for that,” she said in a 2020 interview. “I want to be thankful sooner.”

It is a natural desire for all of us to wish it had happened many years ago, but I think that is impossible. It took Serena and the women’s soccer team to show who we are and what we want for our nation’s daughters. Someone has to wake up the country. They certainly did.