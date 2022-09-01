Serena Williams has little left in me after her US Open win. Doubles, then the third round

Serena Williams’ victory lap continues.

The 40-year-old entered the second round of the US Open on Wednesday night with No. 2 seed beat Annette Kontaveit, extending her legendary career after announcing plans to retire from tennis after the year’s final Grand Slam.

Her high-profile performance seemed far from a swan song. “It’s not a rush … I love this group. It’s really awesome. I still have a little bit left in me,” Williams said afterward.

Williams will play at least one more match at the US Open. She will face Australia’s Ajla Tomlanovic in Friday’s third-round match, but will first play doubles with her sister Venus Williams on Thursday.

Williams entered Wednesday’s matchup against Kontawaite as an underdog, but reminded everyone that she is still a “pretty good player.” She defeated Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

Williams won the first set 7-6 (7-4) after a thrilling tiebreaker. A large crowd applauded Williams, including Tiger Woods, who successfully pumped his fists along with her family. The first set lasted for 1 hour and 3 minutes.

It was a different story in the second set. Kontawait raced to a two-break lead over Williams and easily took the second set 6-2.

“After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve got to do my best because this could be it,'” Williams recalled. “I just want to keep trying and see what I can do and do my best. I’m really excited.”

But Williams’ competitive nature kicked in in the deciding third set, where she lost just two games. She gave her signature twirl to the deaf audience.

Serena Williams is having fun

After a first-round exit at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month, Williams said she’s finally playing at the high level she’s been practicing for.

“I haven’t played many matches, but I’ve been practicing well,” she said. “My last few matches it just wasn’t coming together. I was like, ‘This isn’t me!’ The last couple matches in New York really came together.”

What is different? She said she was just having fun.

“I’m very competitive. I see that as a bonus,” Williams said. “I’ve got nothing to prove. I’ve got nothing to win. I’ve got absolutely nothing to lose. To be honest, I’ve never played like this since ’98. Literally, I’ve had an ‘X’ on my back since ’99, so it’s going to be fun … I was able to do that.”

An introduction fit for a queen

Williams was introduced to the “Queens of Queens” on Wednesday. Before she took the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a video tribute narrated by Queen Latifah was played. This video features some of the star’s greatest highlights from the US Open, which she won six times (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014).

One of the moments was Williams falling in the split after winning a point against Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the third round of the 2015 US Open.

Tiger Woods and more celebrities pack the stands

After two nights of celebrities arriving at Arthur Ashe Stadium for Williams’ first-round matches, the star power returned on Wednesday night.

Tiger Woods, Zendaya, Spike Lee, Roger Goodell, PK Subban and a host of other stars were on hand to watch Williams in what would be the final match of his legendary career.

Woods sat in Williams’ player’s box and was greeted by Venus Williams in the first set. Williams was joined in the box by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, her mother, Orasin Price, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Vogue took Serena’s cover as saying she was “evolving away from tennis.” Serena has long been a fashion icon and has walked several red carpets, including the Met Gala hosted by Vogue.

After Williams’ victory, Woods He tweeted: “A privilege to witness greatness. Congratulations @serenawilliams.”

Kamala Harris, Stephen Curry, Williams further react to the win

Politicians, sports stars and celebrities who were unable to attend the US Open in person took to social media to celebrate Williams’ win and praise her effort.

“Thank you @SerenaWilliams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, kindness and determination on and off the court,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. He tweeted. “We celebrate all that you are, all that you will be and all that is to come.”

Stephen Curry, who just graduated from Davidson College, tweeted, “Not done yet.”

Williams will hit the court again in the doubles opener with Venus Williams

Williams will take the court at Flushing Meadows on Thursday with sister Venus Williams in a first-round match against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic at 7pm ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The doubles match will be telecast in prime time.

The sisters have 14 doubles Grand Slam championships, including two at the US Open in 1999 and 2009, tied for second in the Open Era. Their most recent doubles Grand Slam title was at Wimbledon in 2016. They also have three Olympic gold medals. In doubles.

“I’m really excited for doubles,” Williams said. “It’s been so long, we have to bring the combination back. I’m excited to play with Venus and practice some more.”

Venus Williams is out of the singles competition. She lost to Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round.

Who’s next?

Williams will face Australia’s Ajla Tomlanovic in Friday’s third round match.

The two have never played against each other.