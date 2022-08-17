New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams lost her second US Open tune-up match since hinting she might retire from tennis after the year’s final Grand Slam.

Williams lost in straight sets to defending US Open champion Emma Radukanu 6-4, 6-0 at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.

Williams lost in straight sets to Belinda Bencic in Toronto last week in her second tuneup match before the Grand Slam tournament at Flushing Meadows, NY. Before her essay was published in Vogue magazine, she beat Nuria Parizas-Diaz for her first win since the 2021 French Open.

Radukanu entered the tournament ranked 13th in the world. She has not won a single match since the City Open in Washington against Camila Osorio. She lost to Kamila Giorgi in straight sets at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

The 40-year-old Williams will retire from the sport with 23 Grand Slam titles – the most in the Open era and second most behind Margaret Court. She will get another chance to even her court record. She lost in the first round of Wimbledon earlier in the summer.

Williams admitted in the article that she wasn’t “happy” about making the announcement, but she was ready for “what’s next.”

“I am not happy in this matter,” she wrote. “I know it’s not normal, but I’m in so much pain. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever imagined. I hate it. I hate being at this crossroads. I keep telling myself, I wish it would be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn. : I don’t want it to end, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

Serena Williams lost her first match since announcing her retirement.

Tennis legend John McEnroe told Fox News Digital over the weekend that Williams’ career was on par with some of the all-time greats.

“Serena to me is the greatest female athlete in the history of sports. I don’t care who you can come up with. She’s one of the greatest athletes of all time — male or female. She’s held her own with the likes of Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, you name it. … She’s 40 years old. She’s Has done everything in tennis. She has nothing to prove,” McEnroe said.

“She seems like she wants to have more kids, great. She has a lot of other interests. People want to be a part of what she’s doing. She’ll be fine. We expect it to happen. She wants to win a couple more, win one or two, break the all-time record.” She wanted to win a couple after having her daughter. It didn’t look like it was going to happen, but to me, that doesn’t take away from her being an all-time great.”

The US Open is set for August 29 and ends on September 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.