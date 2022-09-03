Serena Williams falls at US Open, potentially ending one of tennis’ most storied careers | opinion

NEW YORK — There is never a moment when Arthur Ashe Stadium is completely silent. It was too big, too empty. Lots of people jostling for seats with glasses full of $22 cocktails. When tennis players step into this massive cave of concrete and steel, they know it’s not going to be quiet or comfortable.

And yet, when Serena Williams stepped to the line for what was probably going to be the last match of her career forever, there was no discernible sound. The usual buzz and hum of about 24,000 people, melted away into an eerie void, but all those eyes were locked on the man who had the power to deliver a moment that would be etched into their memories forever.

To watch Williams in such awe and intensity at this stage of her tennis career is to wonder what remains inside of the player she once was, to see how deep her reservoir of greatness still runs. She has announced that this US Open will probably be her last tournament because she knows how difficult it is to represent those championship qualities at this stage of the game, how demanding it is on the body and mind, even though her tennis is still good enough to compete with the best players on the planet on occasion.

Her body may be diminished by age and injury and all the natural things that happen at 40, but Friday night, everyone in the arena got one final glimpse of Williams’ athletic spirit. And while she didn’t win her match against 46th-ranked Ajla Tomlanovic, it’s hard to call what transpired in these 3 hours and 4 minutes a defeat.

Tomljanovic won 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. She will advance to the fourth round of the tournament. Williams moves on.

But knowing that months, maybe years, will pass, Williams feels what it will be like on the tennis court Friday against a much smaller player with the guts and energy to handle everything the New York crowd throws at him. . To give herself a chance, Williams had to find something greater than all the talent and determination that had won her 23 Grand Slams.

What she found was the anger to launch herself into another thunderous serve, another all-out return, another screaming forehand. And that’s almost enough. So, almost enough.

“I’m literally playing my way through this and getting better,” she said on court after the match, but she still hasn’t said the word “retire.” “I should start early this year. I don’t think so, but you never know.”

It took a lot to get Williams to the finish line seven times in this tournament. If her first match was about surviving nerves and her second about turning back the clock, Friday turned 40 and the frustration that she wasn’t as good as she was to somehow manage to win another match.

Williams found herself upset as she dropped the first set 5-3. But she had no intention of taking defeat lightly. Anyway, she was too picky for it. If this really is the end, she’s going to go out swinging — literally.

And while it didn’t end the way almost anyone at Ashe Stadium would have liked, Williams’ final furious push made it an epic that she will look back on as a fitting tribute to that champion, and always will be.

In the end, time does not cooperate. Neither is Tomljanovic.

Tennis matches can take a million ways, and there was a very telling moment when it took the path that gave Williams the edge and crushed her chances of playing in the second week of the US Open.

When Williams belted the ball with power and desperation to take a 4-0 lead in the second set, she seemed to have taken control. At least, it’s going to be something going into the third set. For the first time all night, Tomljanovic was on his heels and shaking his head.

The people rejoiced. And suddenly Tomljanovic is facing a vintage Serena ready to take this tournament as her own.

But all those long rallies, huge splits on the ball, the mental fatigue of knowing what was at stake conspired to hurt Williams.

When Williams put away a forehand for a 5-2 lead, fighting a tight game that Tomljanovic threatened to break, she let out a primal scream that signaled a very different outcome than Williams would eventually have to accept.

But the next game — a 24-point marathon — was the last thing for Williams. If she had kept the set there, maybe everything would have changed. Tomljanovic, however, didn’t let it go. When she finally held serve, it cost Williams physically.

Williams eventually won the set in a thrilling tiebreaker, smashing some more perfect forehands that opened the door of hope a little wider. She also broke Tomljanovic’s serve in the first game of the third set.

But the damage is piling up. Williams’s competitive stamina has waned. And Tomljanovic just does not fold.

At 5-1 in the third set, realizing the inevitable, the crowd gave Williams another standing ovation. And she fought back with spellbinding determination and grit to earn them five more match points.

There is no shame in ending this way. Williams is amazing, truly epic. Tomljanovic is younger, a little better, and most of all, relentless in the biggest moment of her career. There is never an easy way to say goodbye. But despite not holding the trophy, seeing Williams dig as deep as she could, turning that eerie silence into an indescribable force that will never be erased.

