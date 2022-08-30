Serena Williams defeated Danka Kovinic in the opening round of the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams will continue her historic career in the final US Open for a little while longer.

The 40-year-old Williams knocked out 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-3, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night, with a line-up of celebrities from former President Bill Clinton to Mike Tyson paying tribute. Williams, a six-time US Open champion, will face No. 2 seed Annette Kontaveit in the second round on Wednesday.

Williams, who announced earlier this month that she was transitioning from tennis to other endeavors, has played so few matches recently and it’s impossible to predict what kind of level she could produce Monday given the special nature of the occasion.

After recovering from a hamstring injury and not playing any tournaments for a full calendar year, Williams returned at Wimbledon and lost in the first round to Harmony Tan. Her subsequent results did not provide much evidence of a deep US Open run, with just one win and simple losses to top-20 players Belinda Bencic and Emma Radukanu.

But Williams, wearing a black Nike dress with glittering diamond embellishments inspired by her figure skating outfit, served better against Kovinic than she did during warm-up tournaments in Cincinnati and Canada. That allowed her to survive a shaky first set and take complete control in the second set, building confidence in an opponent struggling with the enormity of the moment.

Kovinic had a chance to take control of the opening set and soon believed she had actually taken a 4-2 lead. Instead, a mischievous backhand return from Williams got two lines off Kovinic’s forehand corner to keep her alive in the game. That misfortune seemed to shake Kovinic, who double-faulted twice and was unable to win another game in the set.

Williams committed more unforced errors (23-to-25) than winners but hit 66 percent of her first serves, making it difficult for Kovinic to take control of the match.