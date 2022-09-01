New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams reached the second round of the US Open in the final Grand Slam tournament of her career as world no. 2 beat Annette Kontavet to take the third set.

Williams was asked after the match what changed in her when she came out of the bathroom break before the final set. The reporter noted that Novak Djokovic could go to the bathroom to splash water on his face or give positive affirmations to end his match.

The iconic tennis star paints a different picture.

“I’m relieved,” Williams said with a laugh. “Use your imagination. But since it’s second to none…”

Williams dominated the third and final set 6-2 after Kontaveit won the second set by the same score. After the first two games swung in her favor, she came out firing in the third set. After Kontawait took the third game on breakpoint, Williams returned the favor and won the fifth game to give her a 4-1 lead.

Kontawait would win the next game, but it would be Williams from there, as she cruised to a 6-2 victory in Queen’s to the roar of the fans.

“I love this crowd,” Williams said with a laugh after the match.

“Oh my goodness, this is really amazing. I still have a little bit left in me. We’ll see.”

Williams hopes to prove she still has some left in the tank in the third round against Australia’s Ajla Tomlanovic, who defeated Evgenia Rodina in three sets on a special court on Wednesday night.

