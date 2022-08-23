Serena Williams and Meghan open up about their parenting struggles in new podcast

Serena Williams and Meghan open up about the challenges they faced as working mothers in the Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast, including stories of how they had to work shortly after the horrific incidents with their children.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion who recently said the “countdown has begun” to her retirement, spoke about Meghan. Archetypes Spotify’s podcast on Tuesday about the match she played at the 2018 French Open. She spent a nearly sleepless night after her daughter Olympia broke her wrist.

“I somehow managed to win, but I was so emotionally drained and so emotionally drained that it was, it was crazy. And, you know, and then like every night after that, I was just with her the whole time and it was like you would be with me,” said Williams, who indicated her last tournament would be the US Open, which starts in New York. York next week.

The tennis great and Meghan, who are friends, have detailed the challenges of balancing high-profile careers in the public eye and motherhood.

“So when you went and played that match the next morning, no one knew what your night was like last night. They forgot that human part of it,” Meghan said of the Williams experience at the French Open.

Serena Williams plays at the 2018 French Open on June 2, 2018 in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Meghan opened up about an incident while touring South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, when a fire broke out in her son’s room and the couple had to leave the baby behind to continue their official duties. Archie was supposed to take a nap in the room at this time, but the nanny took him out to have a bite to eat. According to Megan, the incident shocked everyone.

She said she wanted to spend time with her son, but she and Harry needed to go and make another official engagement.

“Ultimately the focus is on how it looks, not how it feels,” Meghan said. “And part of humanizing and breaking through these labels, these archetypes and these boxes that put us in, is some understanding of the human moments behind the scenes that people might not know about and let each other break.

“Because we did it – we had to leave our baby,” she said.

Williams talks about retirement and personal ‘evolution’

Williams, who turns 41 next month, spoke to Meghan about her recent announcement of her retirement from tennis. Williams said she discussed it with Prince Harry before publicly announcing her decision.

“Obviously I’m retiring professionally, but it’s also an evolution. I’m more into business. And I really want to expand my family. And, you know, I’ve been putting it off for so long. woman, there is only so long as you can put it off,” Williams said.

Harry and Meghan have a multi-year contract to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company, Archewell Audio. Megan said Archetypes the podcast will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women.

The Spotify deal is one of several high-profile deals the couple have made, including with Netflix. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020 due to what they called intrusion and the British media’s racist treatment of the duchess. They have since moved to California where they are raising their children, Archie and Lily.