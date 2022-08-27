type here...
Serena and Venus Williams play doubles at US Open, going for 15th Grand Slam together

Serena and Venus Williams accept wild card to play doubles at US Open

The sisters have 14 doubles Grand Slam championships, including two at the US Open in 1999 and 2009, tied for second in the Open Era. They did not lose the title after reaching the finals. Their most recent doubles Grand Slam title was at Wimbledon in 2016. They also have three Olympic gold medals in doubles.

Serena, who will turn 41 next month, told Vogue in this month’s issue that she will retire from competitive tennis after the US Open. The 42-year-old Venus has not revealed when she will retire. She has 49 singles titles and seven Grand Slam championships.

Feedback: Nancy Armor writes that calling Serena the GOAT does not reflect the impact she has had on sports and society

Feedback: Serena’s case as a goat isn’t as airtight as you might think, writes Dan Wolken

US Open Draw: Serena can make a run; Nadal gets ideal matches

The last time the sisters played as a pair in a major tournament was the 2018 French Open, where they lost in three sets in the third round. Since then, Serena has entered two doubles events with other partners: one with Caroline Wozniacki in January 2020 and one with Ons Jabir this June.

Serena will also be vying for her 24th Grand Slam singles title. She opens her match against Danka Kovinic on Monday. Venus will face Alison VanUtwank in her first round match on Tuesday.

Contributed by: Associated Press

