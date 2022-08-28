closer
Serena Williams seems to be taking it all in.

Williams has announced her intention to retire after this season, with the US Open widely expected to be her final event.

So she plays with her sister one more time.

Serena Williams (L) and Venus Williams pose with the championship trophy after defeating Zimbabwe's Cara Black and Liezel Huber in the women's doubles final on Day Fifteen of the 2009 US Open.

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The US Open announced the Williams sisters A wild card entry is accepted into the US Open doubles tournament at Flushing Meadows.

This is the first time the sisters have teamed up since the 2018 French Open. The pair have won 14 doubles titles – second most in women’s doubles history – but not at Wimbledon since 2016.

They won twice at Flushing Meadows together (1999 and 2009), and won three Olympic gold medals together (2000, 2008, 2012). Never lost a doubles Grand Slam final.

Serena Williams, left, and Venus Williams of the United States celebrate on the podium after winning women's doubles gold medals in London.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Serena will begin her quest for a 24th Grand Slam on Monday night against Danka Kovinic, equaling Margaret Court for the most. Venus can win her eighth and her first round match against Alison van Uytvanck on Tuesday afternoon.

Serena won six US Opens and reached 10 finals. Venus edged her younger sister 1-1 in the US Open finals 2-1.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams (US) face Cara Black (ZIM) and Liezel Huber (US) during the US Open Women's Doubles Final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 14, 2009 in New York.

(By Timothy A. Clary/AFP Getty Images)

The doubles tournament will start from Wednesday.