Serbian Leader Drops ‘Little Putin’ Label Over Russian Intervention Fears

BELGRADE, Serbia. Serbia’s determined leader Aleksandar Vučić is fed up with being called “little Putin” intent on committing aggression against his country’s fragile neighbors in the Balkans.
First, Mr. Vučić ironically remarked in an interview at the presidential palace library this month: “I’m almost two meters tall.” This makes him about 6 feet 5 inches tall. (Vladimir V. Putin is estimated to be no taller than 5 feet 7 inches, although the exact height of the Russian president — a sensitive subject for the Kremlin — is a secret.)
However, behind Mr. Vučić’s frivolity about physical growth hides a serious issue that plagues the Balkans and worries Western diplomats.
Is Russia, mired in a brutal war in Ukraine, using Serbia to stir up divisions in Europe and provoke a new conflict in the former Yugoslavia to distract NATO from the battle raging in the east?
Those fears flared last week when an esoteric license plate dispute between Serbia, which is linked to Russia by history, religion and a deep hostility to NATO, and the former Serbian province of Kosovo led to unruly protests, roadblocks and firefights that sparked alarm. in the Atlantic Alliance.
Unrest in Kosovo and tensions in neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina sparked by Milorad Dodik, the militant Moscow-backed leader of the ethnic Serb enclave, and hardline Croatian nationalists have led to warnings that Russia is trying to stir up tensions. subsided, but never resolved after the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
“Russia has calculated that the more time the West sweats in the Balkans, the less time it will sweat in Russia’s backyard,” said Vuk Vuksanovic, a researcher at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy.
“But there are limits to what Russia can do,” Mr. Vuksanovic added. “He needs local elites, and they don’t want to be sacrificed for Russia’s interests.”
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher R. Hill, a veteran diplomatic troubleshooter whose recent appointment signaled Washington’s heightened concern about the Balkans, said Russia, offering only “economic blackmail” and “chaos across the region,” found few takers. .
“Despite Russia’s influence in Serbia’s energy sector and despite wide-ranging disinformation efforts here, the Serbs have decided their future lies with Europe and the West,” Mr. Hill said.
Russian news outlets and social media accounts have been spreading inflammatory messages about ethnic Serbs in Kosovo and Bosnia suffering unbearable oppression for months. Reports that largely echo Russian propaganda about the suffering of ethnic Russians living in Ukraine have emboldened hardliners, pro-Moscow Serb nationalists.
Anger has simmered for years among the roughly 65,000 ethnic Serbs who still live in Kosovo, populated mostly by ethnic Albanians and wrested from Serb control by NATO bombings in 1999. But on July 31, tensions escalated dangerously in response to Kosovo authorities’ later shelved plan to ban Serbian license plates and identity papers from August 1.
Slavisa Ristic, the former mayor of Zubin Potok, a city in northern Kosovo populated almost entirely by ethnic Serbs, said he would never voluntarily put Kosovo license plates on his car because it would mean recognition of Kosovo’s independence, that almost all Serbs, including President Vučić, say, is out of the question.
Borko Stefanovic, an opponent of Mr Vučić who chairs the Serbian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said the license plate issue was “so minor it’s ridiculous.”
“But,” he added, “here in the Balkans, such symbolic things are of great importance.”
Last week, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, tweeted that he had spoken to Mr Vučić about the outbreak in Kosovo, saying that the alliance, which leads a peacekeeping mission in former Serbian territory, is “ready to intervene if stability is threatened.”
Also calling for calm was Mr. Hill, the US Ambassador. In an interview in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, Mr Hill said that while he considered armed conflict unlikely, he told Mr Vučić: “The wars started over land, money and even a beautiful woman. But this will be the first war I’ve ever heard of started over a license plate.”
Rimming with potential flashpoints, both symbolic and substantive, the lands of the former Yugoslavia on a smaller scale reproduce the forces at work in Ukraine: a regional hegemon, in this case Serbia, simmers over lost territory and scattered ethnic kinship; and a geopolitical tug-of-war between Russia and the West.
A senior lawmaker from Mr. Vučić’s party, Vladimir Djukanovic, seized on the idea of Serbia as an avenger who “would be forced to start denazifying the Balkans,” a sinister echo of Russia’s proclaimed goal in Ukraine and Belgrade’s “Greater Serbia” aspirations in the 1990s.
Mr. Vučić, who publicly condemned Mr. Djukanovic’s statement as “stupid” and “irresponsible,” said: “We have our country. We are not interested in expanding our borders and starting any fights with our neighbors.”
Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry added fuel to the fire in Kosovo, accusing ethnic Albanian “radicals” of trying to oust ethnic Serbs from the territory and provoking riots “to launch a violent scenario.”
Mr. Putin has repeatedly cited NATO’s military intervention in support of Kosovo’s 1999 secession from Serbia as justification for Russian aggression against Ukraine, which he claims is aimed at protecting ethnic Russians in Donetsk and Luhansk.
“Putin uses and deftly learns from your mistakes, which you will never admit,” Mr. Vucic said, referring to the West.
Most Western countries recognize Kosovo as an independent state, but other countries, including Serbia, Russia, China and five European states, do not.
“Kosovo for Russia is an ideal low-cost investment that continues to be profitable,” said Mr. Vuksanovic, a Belgrade-based researcher. However, he added, Russia’s ability to intrigue in the Balkans is severely limited by the war in Ukraine.
“Now Russia can do less. His options are more limited and he is more isolated. His resources are concentrated in Ukraine,” he said.
Take, for example, Mr. Dodik. Boasting strong Russian support, the Bosnian Serb leader provoked a potentially violent crisis late last year by vowing to build his own ethnic Serb army and effectively secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina.
However, in April, two months after the start of the war in Ukraine, Mr. Dodik unexpectedly announced that he was putting his separatist plans on hold. “He looked at Ukraine and saw how the West reacted to Russia. He realized that he had to soften the situation,” Mr. Vuksanovic said.
While Russia is widely accused of encouraging Mr. Dodik’s separatist ambitions, diplomats in the region believe Mr. Vucic helped curb them.
Mr. Vučić said he spoke to Mr. Dodik about his separatist project, but refused to say what the latter told him. “Serbia,” Mr. Vučić added, “has always supported the territorial integrity of Bosnia,” as defined in the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.
Mr Vučić said he had nothing to do with the recent license plate protests in northern Kosovo, saying ethnic Serbs are “100 percent fed up” in particular with the Kosovo government’s refusal to implement key provisions of the 2013 agreement, which promised them some degree of self-government.
However, one thing is clear behind the layers of intrigue and local political infighting: “We are engaged in a proxy war like Ukraine, only on a much smaller scale,” said Mr. Stefanovic, chairman of Serbia’s foreign affairs committee.
The fight, Mr. Vučić lamented, has placed his country in a painful grip, pinning it between dependence on Russia for energy and diplomatic support for Kosovo and pressure from Western powers to join forces to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.
“Every single day they put pressure on me to impose sanctions on Russia,” Mr. Vucic said. That, he added, will not happen, at least not until Serbia’s stalled 13-year bid to join the European bloc gains momentum. (More than 80 percent of Serbs oppose sanctions against Russia, according to recent public opinion poll.)
To Moscow’s fury, Serbia backed a United Nations resolution in March demanding Russia stop its invasion, a vote that sparked outrage from radical Serbian nationalists who denounced Mr Vučić as a “traitor.”
But Serbia’s refusal to impose sanctions has given rise to those who see Mr. Vučić as a Russian stooge.
Noting that Serbia “remains the only country in Europe that refuses to impose sanctions against Russia,” Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in April called Vučić “a little Serbian Putin.” “Peace and security in the Western Balkans has never been more threatened,” he said.
Mr Vučić denied Mr Kurti’s allegations.
“Kurti wants to be ‘little Zelensky’ fighting ‘little Putin’,” Mr. Vucic said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “It’s his story – that Vucic is a terrible nationalist who wants to fight against everyone.”
“That’s not the case at all,” he added.
But with Serbia under so much pressure from all sides, Mr Vučić admitted: “We’re stuck and we know it.”