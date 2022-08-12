Serbian Leader Drops ‘Little Putin’ Label Over Russian Intervention Fears

BELGRADE, Serbia. Serbia’s determined leader Aleksandar Vučić is fed up with being called “little Putin” intent on committing aggression against his country’s fragile neighbors in the Balkans.

First, Mr. Vučić ironically remarked in an interview at the presidential palace library this month: “I’m almost two meters tall.” This makes him about 6 feet 5 inches tall. (Vladimir V. Putin is estimated to be no taller than 5 feet 7 inches, although the exact height of the Russian president — a sensitive subject for the Kremlin — is a secret.)

However, behind Mr. Vučić’s frivolity about physical growth hides a serious issue that plagues the Balkans and worries Western diplomats.