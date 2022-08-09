type here...
Seoul flooding kills at least 7 people

SEOUL — At least seven people have died as one of the worst rainstorms in decades hit the Seoul area overnight, flooding homes, streets and subway stations, South Korean officials said Tuesday.

Three of the dead, two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, were found early Tuesday morning as rescuers were pumping out water from their semi-basement home in southern Seoul. The other was a municipal worker who was apparently electrocuted while clearing a tree that had fallen on the sidewalk, police said.

In addition to the seven confirmed deaths, officials said six people were missing after flood waters sucked them into manholes, underpasses or streams.

Nearly 17 inches of rain fell in southern Seoul from early Monday to early Tuesday, about the same amount as a normal summer month, according to forecasters. In one area, 5.4 inches fell in one hour, breaking Seoul’s 80-year-old record.

More rain is expected on Tuesday in the capital area and provinces to its east and south, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Flooding turned Seoul’s evening rush hour into chaos on Monday. Some subway stations were closed and drivers abandoned cars in the upscale Gangnam area as the roads became impassable. Electricity was cut off in houses and other buildings.

Photos on social media show passengers wading waist-deep in water, drivers stranded on car roofs, and rainwater running down the steps of subway stations. Some of the footage, taken on Tuesday morning after the flood receded, looked like a disaster movie with cars strewn across the streets of the city.

Hiking trails in the mountains around Seoul were closed on Tuesday and the government warned of potential landslides. Businesses have been urged to adjust their working hours so employees can avoid traffic jams and potential hazards.

President Yoon Seok-yeol, whose approval rating has plummeted since he took office in May, wrote on Facebook that he “ordered relevant government agencies to evacuate people from dangerous areas to avoid loss of life.”

North Korea has also been hit by heavy rains in recent weeks. Police in South Korea said several bodies found in South Korea near the border last month are believed to be victims of flooding that swept downstream from the north.

In the past, floods have also carried mines from north to south. Officials warned South Koreans living near the border to exercise caution, saying the North released floodwaters from nearby dams.

