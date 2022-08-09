Seoul flooding kills at least 7 people

SEOUL — At least seven people have died as one of the worst rainstorms in decades hit the Seoul area overnight, flooding homes, streets and subway stations, South Korean officials said Tuesday.

Three of the dead, two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, were found early Tuesday morning as rescuers were pumping out water from their semi-basement home in southern Seoul. The other was a municipal worker who was apparently electrocuted while clearing a tree that had fallen on the sidewalk, police said.

In addition to the seven confirmed deaths, officials said six people were missing after flood waters sucked them into manholes, underpasses or streams.