Sentencing hearing for man convicted in Amanda Todd case set for September

Amanda Todd is pictured in a photograph presented as evidence at the trial of Dutch citizen Aidin Koban, who was convicted of extortion and stalking a teenager. Todd died in October 2012. (Supreme Court of British Columbia)

A Dutch citizen convicted of stalking and extorting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd before she committed suicide is scheduled for a sentencing hearing next month.

Judge Martha Devlin has scheduled Aidin Koban’s trial for September 20 at the British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster.

On Saturday, the jury returned a unanimous verdict, finding Coban guilty of extortion, harassment, contacting a young man to commit a sexual offense, and possession and distribution of child pornography in the Todd case.

Amanda’s mother, Carol Todd, says she will make a statement about the impact on the victim during the hearing. She sat in the courtroom every day of the nine-week trial leading up to Koban’s conviction.

Two photographs of Aydin Koban. He is wearing a black shirt with white stripes. He has gray, flowing, medium-length hair and a black French beard.

Aydin Koban is shown in photographs during his arrest, included in a display at his trial in the British Columbia Supreme Court. (Supreme Court of British Columbia)

Speaking to the CBC outside the courtroom after the verdict was announced, Todd appeared overjoyed.

While she said she didn’t want to use “happy words” to describe the verdict, she said it was exciting to finally close something.

She described the verdict on all counts as a “fair” decision that came as a relief many years after the loss of her daughter.

  • Dutchman Aydin Coban convicted of sexually extorting British Columbian teenager Amanda Todd.

Amanda Todd was 15 years old when she committed suicide in 2012 after she posted a video in which she described being tormented by an online stalker.

She used flash cards to talk about her ordeal in a video that has since been viewed by millions, shedding light on the problem of online harassment and cyberbullying.

  • Amanda Todd’s parents remember teen’s torment over repeated social media torment

Former U.S. Attorney Rishi Gill believes Crown’s lawyer is likely to seek a strict sentence for Coban because, although he was not convicted in connection with her death, the teen committed suicide in the end.

Coban’s lawyer Joseph Saulnier told media after the verdict on Saturday that he would talk with his client about next steps, including the possibility of an appeal 40 days after the verdict.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, here is where you can get help:

This guide is from Center for Addictions and Mental Health describes how to talk about suicide with someone you’re worried about.

