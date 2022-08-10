Sentence to US lawyer detained in UAE overturned

CAIRO. The American lawyer, who has been imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates since mid-July, is expected to be released after an Emirati court overturned his conviction, ending a sentence that raised concerns that he was targeted for political reasons.
Attorney Asim Gafur, who lives in Virginia and works in Washington, was detained on July 14 at Dubai airport while waiting for a flight to Istanbul, where he was supposed to attend a family wedding. At the time, the UAE stated that Mr Ghafoor was convicted in absentia on tax evasion and money laundering after he was investigated at the request of the United States, although the State Department said the United States did not ask for his arrest.
As members of Congress and Muslim advocacy groups in the US stepped up pressure on UAE authorities to release him, Mr Ghafoor appealed his conviction at a hearing in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, on Tuesday. His three-year prison sentence was then overturned, although the sentence remained in effect, said Aziza Ansari, one of his cousins.
Mr. Gafur still faces a $1.36 million fine and deportation. statement from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, who stated that the court confiscated from the account of Mr. Ghafoor the amount of money that he illegally transferred through the UAE.
It is not clear when he will be released.
The son of Indian immigrants, Mr. Ghafoor has represented American Muslims in civil rights cases for much of his career, a job in which he was supervised by the US government.
He eventually began working with Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi columnist for The Washington Post, whose horrific assassination by Saudi agents in 2018 sparked worldwide condemnation of Saudi crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman. According to Mr. Ghafoor’s lawyer, Mr. Ghafoor worked on Mr. Khashoggi’s immigration case after the Saudi dissident moved to the United States.
Mr Ghafoor also helped Mr Khashoggi found Democracy for the Arab World Now, a Washington-based human rights group that has criticized the UAE — a close ally of Saudi Arabia — for its persecution and jailing of dissidents. Mr. Gafur is now on the group’s board of directors. But the State Department said there was no indication that his arrest was related to his work with Mr. Khashoggi.
The UAE insists that the case was solely about money laundering. AT statement On Monday, the Emirati Embassy in Washington said the Emirati authorities launched an investigation into Mr. Ghafoor in 2020 after “receiving a formal request” for “mutual legal assistance in connection with the ongoing investigation of Mr. Ghafoor by the US authorities” from the US embassy. in Abu. Dabi on behalf of US law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
The embassy said in a statement that an Emirates investigation found that Mr. Ghafoor laundered at least $4.9 million through the Emirates banking system, transferring the money through several bank accounts that “he opened with the intent to hide the origin of the funds from the tax authorities.” “The statement said that an unidentified person using Mr. Ghafoor’s bank cards made dozens of transactions on his accounts through Emirates ATMs.
“This case reflects enhanced legal cooperation between the UAE and the United States in the fight against transnational financial crimes,” the embassy said in a statement, noting that President Biden, who met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed at a summit in Saudi Arabia, two days after the arrest Mr. Ghafoor, noted the country’s efforts to combat financial crime.
Supporters of Mr Ghafoor questioned the Emirati version of events, noting that the Emirati authorities never informed him of the case against him, tried and convicted him without his knowledge or presence, and prevented him from defending himself until sentencing.
Nothing Rashwan made a report.