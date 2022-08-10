Sentence to US lawyer detained in UAE overturned

CAIRO. The American lawyer, who has been imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates since mid-July, is expected to be released after an Emirati court overturned his conviction, ending a sentence that raised concerns that he was targeted for political reasons.

Attorney Asim Gafur, who lives in Virginia and works in Washington, was detained on July 14 at Dubai airport while waiting for a flight to Istanbul, where he was supposed to attend a family wedding. At the time, the UAE stated that Mr Ghafoor was convicted in absentia on tax evasion and money laundering after he was investigated at the request of the United States, although the State Department said the United States did not ask for his arrest.

As members of Congress and Muslim advocacy groups in the US stepped up pressure on UAE authorities to release him, Mr Ghafoor appealed his conviction at a hearing in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, on Tuesday. His three-year prison sentence was then overturned, although the sentence remained in effect, said Aziza Ansari, one of his cousins.