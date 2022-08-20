New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Notorious B.IG. daughter Her boyfriend posted $1 million bond Wednesday after his arrest in a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, Fox News has learned.

T’yanna Wallace’s longtime beau, T’yshawn Baldwin, who was carrying her infant son, ran from police and plowed into a crowd of pedestrians during a routine traffic stop in Queens on Aug. 10. He is there He was arrested six days later After surrendering.

Judge Scott Dunn ordered Baldwin, 28, held on $1 million bond — but luckily for the accused, his hip hop heiress girlfriend bailed him out, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Paperwork filed in Queens Criminal Court shows Wallace kept her $1.5 million Brooklyn home to secure her Baldwin bond using the services of Ira Judelson, who did not return a request for comment.

Tayanna Wallace, 29, is one of two children fathered by the legendary artist – considered by many to be the greatest rapper of all time.

Brooklyn-born Biggie Smalls, whose name is Chris Wallace, also has a son, CJ Wallace.

T’yanna Wallace founded and runs a A clothing companyNotorious, sells merchandise bearing the likeness of her late father, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997.

The tragic incident happened after police stopped Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection — as well as having a loud exhaust and dark tinted windows, court papers say.

He initially complied with the officers’ instructions, providing his driver’s license and registration.

But when police ran his papers, they found his license suspended and ordered him out of his car.

Instead, Baldwin bolted and struck the mother, who was pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller, and a food delivery man, the criminal complaint said. Three were seriously injured.

Baldwin is there A hearing on 17 counts was held on Wednesday First degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and other charges.

Defense lawyer Ken Belkin declined to comment on the connection between Biggie’s daughter and his client’s case.

“I want to remind everybody who thinks he’s innocent and there’s a lot more to this story than the NYPD version,” Belkin told Fox News Digital. “My client is a good guy who has never been in trouble before.”

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 25 years in prison.