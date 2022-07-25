Sens. Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski have tested positive for COVID-19

Toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

Sens. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, have tested positive for COVID-19, both announced Monday.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” Manchin said. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

Murkowski also tweeted her diagnosis, “I just tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms. I will follow the doctor’s guidance and advice and self-quarantine at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely.”

Meanwhile, a letter from President Biden’s doctor said his COVID-19 symptoms “are now almost completely resolved” after he tested positive last Thursday.

Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said earlier this month that he would not currently support major climate change spending due to inflation, but was open to negotiations at a later date.

Manchin’s position comes a little more than a year after President Biden pledged to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.

Democrats are trying to advance several pieces of legislation this week before heading into the August recess. One of them is a watered-down version of the president’s economic agenda focused on healthcare spending. The measures are being put through a process known as budget reconciliation, which requires passage by all members of the Democratic caucus present. So Vermont Sen. Manchin’s absence on top of Patrick Leahy, recovering from the fall and Delaware Sen. The uncertain return of Tom Carper, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, threatens to delay the bill.

They’re trying to pass a bill to boost domestic production of semiconductors, which has some Republican support, so it’s unclear whether these Democratic absences are a hindrance or a hindrance to that bill.