Senior RCMP Officer Testifies at NS Shooting Inquiry

A senior citizen in Canada, who was involved in a controversial phone call that raised fears of political interference, testifies Friday ahead of an investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shootings.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan, who is in charge of contract and indigenous policing in the RCMP, will appear before the Mass Casualty Commission investigating the April 2020 massacre in which a militant killed 22 people across the province.

A webcast of Brennan’s testimony can be seen here.

The Commission already interviewed Brennan in August, when he recounted his impressions of an April 28, 2020 phone call with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey, senior Nova Scotians and civilian members.

Main supp. Darren Campbell’s notes from that day state that Lucky was angry that the Nova Scotia team did not share details about the shooter’s firearm at the press conference. Campbell said that Lucky “promised the Secretary of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s Office” that the RCMP would release the details before the Liberal government passed the gun bill, although Brennan told the commission he did not remember the law being mentioned during the call.

Lucky told the House of Commons commission and committee that Bill Blair, then Secretary of Public Safety, never commanded or ordered her to reveal the makes and models of weapons. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government did not exert “undue” pressure on the RCMP.

Other senior RCMP leaders in Nova Scotia testified that they found Lucky’s tone during this meeting disrespectful and that they were offended by Lucky, who raised the gun law issue.

On Friday, Brennan testified that Lucky told him she wanted to meet with Nova Scotian leaders, that she was unhappy with how the press conference went, and that she was frustrated by the flood of messages from the Nova Scotian RCMP.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan testifies before the Mass Victims Commission on Friday. (Commission on Mass Accidents)

Brennan said he told Lucky it was probably not the best time for such a meeting, as it was getting late in Nova Scotia and the team had just finished a press conference they thought was a success. But Lucky persisted, and according to Brennan, the meeting began in just 15 minutes.

After the meeting, Leigh Bergerman, assistant commissioner and commander of the Nova Scotia RCMP, called Brennan on her way home to tell him that she was outraged and disappointed by the meeting, that it had not been well received by the other senior leaders in the room, and that the timing was not right.

Brennan said he did not brief Lucky on the impact of the meeting, stating that “at the time, he didn’t realize how deeply people were affected.”

“It was one of those unfortunate things where you can’t see the people you’re interacting with, you can’t read body language, you can’t see how upset people are.”

In retrospect, Brennan said that if he had known how the meeting affected Nova Scotia’s leadership, he would have informed Lucky.

Full CBC coverage of Nova Scotia mass casualty investigation

Lucky testified that there was a misunderstanding with one of her RCMP national public relations officers who gave her the wrong impression that information about the weapons would be made public at a press conference on April 28, and Lucky relayed this to Blair and the Prime Minister.

When details about the weapons were not made public, Lucky told a House of Commons committee that she was upset because “I felt I had misinformed the Minister and by extension the Prime Minister.”

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey testifies during the Mass Accidents Commission investigation into the massacres in rural Nova Scotia April 18-19, 2020, in Halifax on August 23. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as a RCMP officer and piloting a replica police cruiser, is killed. 22 people. (Andrew Vaughn/Canadian Press)

But two hours before the April 28 press conference, Brennan learned from Leah Scanlan, head of strategic communications for the Nova Scotia RCMP at the time of the shooting, that Campbell was “uncomfortable” to release makes and models during the press conference. .

Brennan told the commission in an interview in August that he would have told Lucky about this piece of information because they were working further down the hall from each other, but Lucky stated that she did not remember what happened, and if it had, she would not became. generally raised this issue on the call.

On Friday, Brennan said hearing Lucky’s testimony on the matter refreshed his memory, and he agreed that Lucky was working from home at the time, in the early days of COVID-19, and he didn’t tell her.

Brennan opposed the public release of the ballot

Brennan also testified on Friday that he didn’t want to be released. newsletter 2011 alerting police that shooter Gabriel Wortman had a cache of weapons and wanted to “kill the cop.”

“My question was, for what purpose? What are we trying to convey to the public about the existing ballot?” Brennan said.

The bulletin became known to the RCMP on April 19, 2020, when an Amherst police officer found out the perpetrator’s name and dug up the notice in his email.

Screenshot from a 2011 officer safety bulletin that contained information about a man who killed 22 people nine years later in rural Nova Scotia. (Turo Police Service)

The RCMP did not consult the ballot until CBC News published material about it. CBC News received a document on a freedom of information request filed with the Truro Police Service in May 2020.

In fact, retired RCMP Superintendent Costa Dimopoulos, who traveled from New Brunswick shortly after the mass shooting, told the inquest that the RCMP was not aware of the existence of the ballot until this request was made. He said RCMP officials met with other police agencies, including Truro Police and Halifax Regional Police, to discuss detention and possible release.

Although he said the conversation had become a “hot issue”, he took the position that the RCMP should have published a bulletin.

“I expressed my concern to the chief assistant. [Chris] Skin you know, if we don’t come out with something like a police community… that people might think we’re hiding something in the future, which you know is far from the truth,” Dimopoulos said.

He told the commission that he ended up briefing Brennan and another senior officer about the ballot and his vision for making it public.

Brennan confirmed during his testimony Friday that he does not support the release of the information.

“As part of police practice, we do not provide intelligence or information bulletins like this to the general public or in a public forum. They are intended for use by the police.”

Brennan testified that he also expected that an investigation would eventually be ordered and that the ballot would then be released to the public.

RCMP relationship with the Halifax Regional Police

Jamie Van Wart, a lawyer for the Mass Accidents Commission, asked Brennan about the August 2021 request from the RCMP’s top aide. Janice Gray to withdraw her entire team of RCMP officers, working in a joint unit with the Halifax Regional Police, from the HRP building in downtown Halifax.

Brennan said he understood Gray’s request for a difficult working relationship between the RCMP and the HRP.

The Commission learned about tension between the two police forces after the reaction to the mass shooting. There were also issues of police standards, special services, funding and an emergency alert system.

“I remember taking a position that we weren’t going to entertain,” Brennan said. “Moving the entire district management team out of this environment is counterproductive to the expectations, responsibilities and accountability we have in this arrangement.”

Brennan said he instructed Bergerman to try to resolve the issues behind the request.

Brennan also linked to health report

The investigation also revealed that Brennan never told Lucky that a key health report on senior officers and civilian personnel of the Nova Scotia RCMP had been completed.

Quintet Consulting’s final report was completed in September 2021 and outlines how people feel about major issues with the RCMP’s national leadership and response to the mass shootings.

Lucky said she didn’t know the report was complete until June of this year, when she was preparing to visit Nova Scotia for the first time since the mass shooting to visit Const. Memorial service for Heidi Stevenson and town hall with local mounts.

She stated that she was “deeply disturbed” that she found out about the report so late and asked Brennan why it wasn’t delivered to her, only to be told he had no idea how it failed.

MORE TOP STORIES