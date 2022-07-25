This week, two senior RCMP officers will testify in a public inquiry into a mass shooting two years ago in Nova Scotia.

supp. Darren Campbell and chief assistant. Chris Leather will speak with the Mass Accident Commission over the course of two days, starting with Campbell on Monday.

The commission is investigating the circumstances of the killings on April 18-19, 2020, when a gunman shot dead 22 people in several locations across the province in 13 hours. Among the victims are a pregnant woman and a RCMP officer.

Campbell was a support officer at the time of the shooting, ranking third in the province. He held most of the public briefings after April 19, 2020, when investigators began interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing dozens of crime scenes.

The commission’s plan for this week indicates that Campbell’s testimony will cover topics such as dealing with the public during and after the riots, as well as “additional context relating to his involvement in mass casualties.”

The force was widely criticized for not providing the public with more timely information about the militant’s movements in a replica RCMP cruiser. The Mounties relied on Twitter and Facebook to provide updates and did not notify the public that the shooter was driving a copy of the police car for more than two hours after the information was confirmed.

Main supp. Chris Leather was the second highest ranked horse in Nova Scotia at the time of the shooting. (SHS)

The victims’ families are also critical of the information provided to them about their loved ones during and after the shooting.

Campbell’s handwritten notes, taken during a meeting on April 28, 2020, caused a political storm when the commission released them in June. The notes describe a conference call with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey, who scolded the Nova Scotian leadership for not disclosing the types of firearms the shooter used.

Campbell’s notes indicate that Lucky made a comment about a promise to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Secretary of Public Safety to make the information public. At the time, the federal Liberal government was preparing to pass a new gun control law.

Federal opposition parties accuse Lucky of putting political pressure on Nova Scotia investigators to help the federal government build its case.

Lucky and Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair will appear on Monday before a House of Commons committee investigating allegations of political meddling.

Main supp. Also appearing before the committee is Chris Leather, Nova Scotia’s Nova Scotia runner-up at the time of the shooting. He is then due to testify before a commission in Nova Scotia on Wednesday and Thursday.

The commission’s schedule indicates that Leather will be questioned about “internal and interagency communications” following the shooting.

