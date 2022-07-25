type here...
CANADA Senior National Assembly Officers Testify in Mass Shooting Investigation...
CANADA

Senior National Assembly Officers Testify in Mass Shooting Investigation This Week

By printveela editor

-

15
0
- Advertisment -


RCMP supp. Darren Campbell was a support officer at the time of the shooting, the third highest ranking Cavalier in Nova Scotia. (Robert Gertin/CBC)

This week, two senior RCMP officers will testify in a public inquiry into a mass shooting two years ago in Nova Scotia.

supp. Darren Campbell and chief assistant. Chris Leather will speak with the Mass Accident Commission over the course of two days, starting with Campbell on Monday.

The commission is investigating the circumstances of the killings on April 18-19, 2020, when a gunman shot dead 22 people in several locations across the province in 13 hours. Among the victims are a pregnant woman and a RCMP officer.

Campbell was a support officer at the time of the shooting, ranking third in the province. He held most of the public briefings after April 19, 2020, when investigators began interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing dozens of crime scenes.

The commission’s plan for this week indicates that Campbell’s testimony will cover topics such as dealing with the public during and after the riots, as well as “additional context relating to his involvement in mass casualties.”

The force was widely criticized for not providing the public with more timely information about the militant’s movements in a replica RCMP cruiser. The Mounties relied on Twitter and Facebook to provide updates and did not notify the public that the shooter was driving a copy of the police car for more than two hours after the information was confirmed.

Main supp. Chris Leather was the second highest ranked horse in Nova Scotia at the time of the shooting. (SHS)

The victims’ families are also critical of the information provided to them about their loved ones during and after the shooting.

Campbell’s handwritten notes, taken during a meeting on April 28, 2020, caused a political storm when the commission released them in June. The notes describe a conference call with RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey, who scolded the Nova Scotian leadership for not disclosing the types of firearms the shooter used.

Campbell’s notes indicate that Lucky made a comment about a promise to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Secretary of Public Safety to make the information public. At the time, the federal Liberal government was preparing to pass a new gun control law.

Federal opposition parties accuse Lucky of putting political pressure on Nova Scotia investigators to help the federal government build its case.

Lucky and Public Safety Secretary Bill Blair will appear on Monday before a House of Commons committee investigating allegations of political meddling.

Main supp. Also appearing before the committee is Chris Leather, Nova Scotia’s Nova Scotia runner-up at the time of the shooting. He is then due to testify before a commission in Nova Scotia on Wednesday and Thursday.

The commission’s schedule indicates that Leather will be questioned about “internal and interagency communications” following the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES

  • New

    Retired couple files human rights complaint against NS Yacht Club

  • Eskasoni Public Bureau

    Why are there so many nicknames in mikmaw communities?

  • MV Holiday Island expected to be out of service for the rest of the season
  • The workshops aim to get more diverse groups of people interested in the natural world.
  • Inflation will not slow down construction, NA Minister of Public Works believes

Previous articleTunisians vote for a constitution that could threaten their democracy
Next article3M Open 2022: Tony Finau wins with a late surge

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

From treating COVID to cancer, there is a pattern to Danielle Smith’s “alternative” medical thoughts.

From fellow conservatives and new Democrats to cancer survivors and medical practitioners, Danielle Smith's comments that pre-stage 4...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Karin Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming ‘economic indicators’ do not show ‘recession or pre-recession’.

off Video Most investors 'accept' US is in recession: Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Stephen Harper says Pierre Poiliev has the best chance of winning the next federal election

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, shown at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's political conference in Washington, D.C....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says returning to the XFL was an ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas - It's the reaction you'd expect Bob Stoops to get in Texas. Made fun of....
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

4 children and 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 25 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada’s top female hockey players say more needs to be done to end toxic behavior

On Monday, Hockey Canada released an action plan to tackle sport abuse with a centralized tracking and reporting...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News