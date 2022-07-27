Senior MEP attacked for spreading spyware

BRUSSELS. As the number of politicians, activists and journalists hacked with spyware grew, including prime ministers and prominent dissidents in the European Union, the world’s largest democratic club, the European Parliament began checking its members’ phones in April.
About 200 devices, the first positive result.
A senior Greek MEP and leader of a major opposition party was attacked by malicious spyware last year, analysis of his phone by parliamentary technology experts revealed.
Politician Nikos Androulakis, who at the end of last year became the leader of Greece’s third largest political party, the centre-left PASOK-KINAL, presented his personal mobile device to the new spyware detection technology lab at the European Parliament in Brussels.
At the end of last month, experts notified Mr. Androulakis that in September 2021, a few weeks after announcing that he would be a candidate for head of an opposition party in his homeland, he received a text message with a link that was supposed to establish Predator spyware, a bulkier version of the famous Pegasus spyware on his phone if he clicked on it.
“Let’s take this seriously, friend, there’s a lot to be gained,” the Greek text says, followed by a link.
Mr. Androulakis, who did not recognize the sender, did not take the bait, so his phone was not infected.
The revelation of the attempt, after the cases in Spain, Hungary and Poland, has added to fears that even in a bloc that claims to be the world’s standard-bearer for democracy and the rule of law, such technologies are being used for nefarious political purposes.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has referred the matter to national authorities, but pressure is mounting on it to act, not least because its own staff have been targeted by spyware.
In a letter to an MEP dated July 25, seen by The New York Times, the European Commission said its senior justice official Didier Reynders and a number of his staff received warnings from Apple in November that their phones had been compromised by an attacker. spyware. The threat of infection and the letter were first reported by Reuters.
In a letter to Sophie in ‘t Veld, the Dutch MP who chairs the European Parliament’s select committee on spyware, the European Commission said its own experts were unable to confirm the infiltration but found “several signs of compromise” and could not establish who was behind them. .
“Governments buy this material and it is very, very difficult for them to resist the temptation to use it for political purposes,” said Ms in ‘t Veld.
“It’s too early to tell what’s going on here, but it doesn’t look good, does it?” she said of Mr. Androulakis’ case. “It doesn’t matter that the phone was not compromised, the political fact is that there was an attempt,” she added.
The Greek government said in a statement on Monday that the authorities should urgently investigate the case. He strongly denies the use of Predator.
The Predator software is sold by Cytrox, based in North Macedonia. The company’s website no longer exists, and an email requesting comments to a single address listed elsewhere on the Internet, apparently addressed to its chief executive, has been returned.
Meta and Google have documented the use of realistic looking links that mimic the main Greek websites that have been used to infect personal mobile devices with spyware. The link sent to Mr. Androulakis was from one of the fake websites registered by Meta. The attempt came shortly after a similar attempt to infect the phone of Thanasis Koukakis, a Greek investigative journalist, although the text message succeeded after Mr. Koukakis clicked on the link.
The Greek government in April denied any involvement in the contamination of Mr. Koukakis’ phone.
Mr. Androulakis, the leader of the Greek opposition, filed a lawsuit in Greece’s highest court on Monday in an attempt to force the Greek authorities to investigate.
“Identifying who is behind these horrific acts and for whom they are acting is not a personal matter, it is a democratic duty,” Mr. Androulakis said after filing the lawsuit in Athens.
Civil LabThis was stated by the world’s leading spyware experts from the University of Toronto. Report on the Predator that the governments of Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Madagascar, and Saudi Arabia, among others, are “probably among Cytrox’s customers.” The lab said it was highly unlikely that companies or individuals could buy spyware worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Predator spyware is a less sophisticated version of Pegasus, software developed by Israeli company NSO Group ostensibly to help governments catch criminals and terrorists. The software allows users to track every aspect of the target’s phone, including calls, messages, photos, and videos. The predator requires the target to click on the link; There is no Pegasus.
In November, the Biden administration blacklisted the NSO Group, saying it knowingly supplied spyware that was used by foreign governments to target dissidents, human rights activists, journalists and others. Around the same time, Apple sued the NSO to stop it from infecting the iPhone; Meta (then Facebook) also sued the NSO in 2019 over attempts to infect users via WhatsApp.
Last year, a forensic investigation Citizen Lab, Amnesty International and an international consortium of media organizations have revealed that several governments, including members of the European Union, have used Pegasus to spy on dozens of their citizens.
The European Parliament launched an investigation into the claims and, during a visit to Israel, found that at least 14 EU governments had purchased Pegasus, with two of those contracts terminated by the NSO group. Chaim Gelfand, general counsel and director of compliance for the NSO, said at least one of those terminations was due to the government using the software “for purposes other than fighting serious crime and terrorism.”
“For every client we sell to, we do due diligence ahead of time to assess the rule of law in that country,” Mr. Gelfand told the committee last month.
Spyware has become a target for citizens of at least six EU countries. according to a recent study commissioned by European legislators. Among those hacked were Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the country’s defense minister. Other victims are reported to include Charles Michel, Belgian Prime Minister at the time, Mr Reynders, a senior EU official, and French President Emmanuel Macron.
AT Hungary, authorities harassed at least 39 people, including journalists, using the Pegasus software, according to investigative news agency Direkt36. The official investigation concluded that the Hungarian government acted legally.
In January, the Polish government confirmed that it had acquired the Pegasus, but denied allegations that it was using it to spy on government critics, despite local media reports of dozens of hacks.
In Spain Citizen Lab reportconfirmed by a forensic study by Amnesty International found that several Catalan public figures were targeted for surveillance, mainly after the failed 2017 referendum on Catalan independence.