Senior MEP attacked for spreading spyware

BRUSSELS. As the number of politicians, activists and journalists hacked with spyware grew, including prime ministers and prominent dissidents in the European Union, the world’s largest democratic club, the European Parliament began checking its members’ phones in April.

About 200 devices, the first positive result.

A senior Greek MEP and leader of a major opposition party was attacked by malicious spyware last year, analysis of his phone by parliamentary technology experts revealed.

Politician Nikos Androulakis, who at the end of last year became the leader of Greece’s third largest political party, the centre-left PASOK-KINAL, presented his personal mobile device to the new spyware detection technology lab at the European Parliament in Brussels.