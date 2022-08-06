Senegal government accuses Canadian police of ‘brutal’ beating of embassy diplomat in Ottawa

The Republic of Senegal says one of its diplomats on duty in Ottawa was beaten by police at her home earlier this week, while the Quebec Gatineau Police Service says its officers detained and arrested a man who was violent towards officers.

The Senegalese embassy issued a press release in French from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad about the incident on Tuesday. on the embassy Facebook page on Friday afternoon. The report does not mention the police agency involved.

“During this operation, the Canadian police used humiliating physical and moral violence on the diplomat in front of witnesses and in the presence of her minor children,” the report says.

“Despite being reminded of the victim’s status as a diplomat and the inviolability of her home, she was handcuffed and severely beaten by Canadian police officers to the point that she was unable to breathe, leading to… an ambulance evacuation to a hospital. .”

The ministry’s press release does not mention the diplomat’s name or indicate the location of the house.

The CBC has reached out to the embassy and ministry for comment.

Police say the man was aggressive

In its own press release in French late Friday night.The Gatineau Police Service said its officers assisted the bailiff in carrying out the order and arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

A police spokesman later confirmed that this happened in Gatineau.

“The police confirmed that … the legal officer who authorized the court order was informed that the person in question had diplomatic status,” the statement said. “Faced with an aggressive man who refused to cooperate, the police stepped in to explain the process and make sure everything went smoothly.”

The police did not specify whether the man was an embassy diplomat.

According to a police report, a female police officer was punched in the face during the intervention, prompting police to arrest the man “for the safety of those present.”

“The man resisted arrest and bit the second officer. The man was then thrown to the ground to be subdued. [and] was detained in the back of a patrol car under the supervision of a female police officer, until the bailiff complied with his order and the situation returned to normal,” the statement said.

“Not once during interrogation did this man mention that he was injured or in pain.”

The police report further stated that later that day, shortly after 3 p.m., “paramedics called [Gatineau Police Service] for helping when they were working with this person and there were about 10 people present.”

Call for investigation

In its communication, the Government of Senegal stated that it called for an urgent investigation and for “the prosecution of the perpetrators of this unacceptable aggression, which constitutes a serious attack on the physical integrity of a person and on human dignity.”

The government also called the incident a “blatant” violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“Faced with this situation, the Government of Senegal immediately called … the Canadian Embassy in [Senegal’s capital] Dakar strongly condemn this racist and barbaric act,” the government said in a statement.

CBC News contacted Canadian International Affairs, who confirmed the request and said they would respond “as soon as possible.”

The Gatineau Police Service said under the Provincial Police Act on Thursday, Quebec’s Director of Criminal and Prosecution (DCPP) was asked to weigh whether to conduct a criminal investigation into the officers’ actions.

” [Gatineau Police Service] management will cooperate in any subsequent process or investigation with full transparency,” the statement said.

The police service also asked the DGPR to determine whether the charges of assaulting an officer and obstructing the police were justified.

The Quebec Ministry of Public Safety was alerted to the incident, police said.