Exclusive: Sen. Marsha Blackburn spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital during a trip to Taiwan that she hopes to send a signal to the Chinese government that American lawmakers are not afraid to stand up to the communist country.

“We’ve been planning this trip for the last several months,” Blackburn told Fox News Digital as her plane refueled in the Philippines on Thursday. “And we’re doing this because Taiwan is facing a lot of pressure from the Chinese Community Party (CCP). They’re threatening Taiwan. And we know it’s important to Taiwan that we be their friend and that we’re going to be here to help and support them. But the Pacific Island It’s also important that the islanders of the communities know that we’re going to be here to support them as they need it. Now, they want to have the US as a primary partner as opposed to dealing with the communist Chinese.”

The senator met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei and with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu Chao-hsi at a Taipei guest house. She also made remarks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (IDIA) in Taiwan. In addition, she met with the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

Blackburn, who traveled alone with no other lawmakers on the previously unannounced trip to Taiwan, said he expects more lawmakers to visit the country.

“I think more lawmakers need to come in. I think it’s important to do this. It’s important for them to see this area,” Blackburn told Fox News Digital.

“When you talk about the Indo-Pacific, and we’ve been warned about the CCP’s aggression specifically in this region and the way they’re pushing aggressively against these Pacific island nations. And we know, and it’s important for us to be present to make sure Taiwan has what it takes to defend itself,” Blackburn said. “The thing is, when you meet with them, they say the US is their preferred partner, and especially with the island nations and their traditional partners, Australia and New Zealand. And to make sure they can retain their independence and their freedom and not be pressured by the Chinese Communist Party,” Blackburn continued.

In addition to strengthening the US-Taiwan relationship, the Tennessee senator said her meetings will focus on manufacturing and supply chain issues.

“I’ve had a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, to negotiate with them, to have a good conversation with them about the pressures they’re facing. Many of them are dealing with issues like supply chain or my state of Tennessee, which has involvement from appliance manufacturing and a lot of semiconductor kits from Taiwan. are coming,” Blackburn said.

The senator called it a potential fourth Taiwan Strait crisis Although the Chinese have flown warplanes over the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Wednesday, it is “hypothetical”.

“That’s hypothetical. And raising Taiwan requires their unequaled capabilities and going forward. It’s a necessary factor to put what they need to defend themselves in Taiwan’s hands,” she told Fox News Digital.

Senator Taiwan was referring to the Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, which she introduced in July with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Rep. Michelle Steele, R-Calif. The act “supports the United States’ partnership with Taiwan by approving a defense loan or lease program with the Taiwanese government,” according to a press release.

Blackburn said the biggest threat China poses to the US and its allies is the country’s overall hegemonic mentality.

“What we see when China goes into a country, they don’t go to help the country, to preserve their culture, to expand their freedom, to use freedom, to build. They go to take it, to end the nations. We stand against it. “We want to make sure that Taiwan has what it takes to protect itself,” she said.

The senator’s stop in Taiwan was followed by several other stops in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.