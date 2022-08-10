Sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan canceled due to Canada’s anti-terrorism law

The Canadian aid agency canceled two containers of food bound for Afghanistan due to a law prohibiting any dealings with the Taliban.

World Vision says it has been forced to cancel a large batch of “healing meals” that it says could feed some 1,800 children.

Asuntha Charles, national director of World Vision in Afghanistan, said the country was facing a severe humanitarian crisis and food supplies had to be canceled due to “unnecessary restrictions.”

In 2013, Canada passed a law listing the Taliban as a terrorist organization and punishing them with up to 10 years in prison if Canadians directly or indirectly provide them with property or finances.

Aid agencies operating in Afghanistan complain that the law in its current form interferes with their work because they cannot help anyone who may have official relations with the current Afghan government, including those who pay rent or taxes.

Charles said it was “time for Canada to take action to decriminalize humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in order to save lives before it’s too late.”

Canada ‘out of step’, UN says

Amy Avis, a Canadian Red Cross lawyer, said Canada needs to find a way to get help to the people in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, ten humanitarian organizations wrote to a special parliamentary committee on Afghanistan calling on ministers to relax laws so they can work on the ground in Afghanistan without fear of violating Canada’s anti-terror laws.

They criticized Canada for not adjusting its rules following a December 2021 UN Security Council resolution stating that “humanitarian aid and other activities that address basic human needs in Afghanistan” would not violate the Council’s sanctions regime. .

Michael Messenger, president of World Vision Canada, told the committee that Canada is “out of step” with other countries, including the US, that have made changes to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

In its official report, a parliamentary committee recommended that the government “ensure that registered Canadian organizations have the necessary clarity and safeguards, such as exclusions or exclusions, to deliver humanitarian aid and meet basic needs in Afghanistan without fear of being prosecuted for violating Canadian law.” anti-terrorism laws.”

Canada considers ‘necessary changes’

Hayley Hodgson, spokeswoman for International Development Minister Harjit Sajan, said she was working with the public safety and justice departments on “necessary changes” to the law.

“We continue to support the urgent needs of the Afghan people,” she said. “In 2022, Canada provided $143 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and neighboring countries.”

Sajjan has previously stressed that the government has no plans to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations.