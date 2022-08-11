Sending holiday packages to the post office this year may cost more

Enlarge this image switch title Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

If you’re planning on sending packages through the US Postal Service this holiday season, be prepared to pay a little more for postage. Agency announced plans for a temporary price increase during the high holiday season on Thursday.

“This temporary fare adjustment is similar to previous years and helps cover additional processing costs to ensure a successful peak season,” the statement said.

Subject to the pending approval of the Postal Regulatory Commission, the temporary tariffs will come into effect on October 2 and will be in effect until January 22, 2023.

Both commercial and retail domestic shippers will be affected. Prices for packages sent via Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail can increase from 25 cents to more than $6.

Those who use First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and USPS Retail Ground can also expect to receive additional shipping fees for their packages.

The Post Office said the temporary price increase will allow the agency to compete with other shippers, many of which also routinely add extra fees during the peak season, and help cover additional costs expected during the peak of the holiday season.

Similar price increase were introduced last year at the height of the holiday season also. Both are part of the agency’s 10-year plan, Delivery for America, which aims to make the organization “self-sustaining and highly effective.”

Earlier this year, the Postal Service Reform Act became law. The primary purpose of the law was to help the agency stabilize its finances, which were weighed down by mandatory benefit payments.