type here...
TOP STORIES Sending holiday packages to the post office this year...
TOP STORIES

Sending holiday packages to the post office this year may cost more

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

The US Postal Service is planning a temporary price increase for the upcoming 2022 holiday season. The agency said this will help them stay competitive and cover increased costs during the season.

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images


hide title

switch title

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The US Postal Service is planning a temporary price increase for the upcoming 2022 holiday season. The agency said this will help them stay competitive and cover increased costs during the season.

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

If you’re planning on sending packages through the US Postal Service this holiday season, be prepared to pay a little more for postage. Agency announced plans for a temporary price increase during the high holiday season on Thursday.

“This temporary fare adjustment is similar to previous years and helps cover additional processing costs to ensure a successful peak season,” the statement said.

Subject to the pending approval of the Postal Regulatory Commission, the temporary tariffs will come into effect on October 2 and will be in effect until January 22, 2023.

The Senate passed a bill designed to save billions of USPS dollars and reform shipping.

Politics

The Senate passed a bill designed to save billions of USPS dollars and reform shipping.

Both commercial and retail domestic shippers will be affected. Prices for packages sent via Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail can increase from 25 cents to more than $6.

Those who use First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and USPS Retail Ground can also expect to receive additional shipping fees for their packages.

The Post Office said the temporary price increase will allow the agency to compete with other shippers, many of which also routinely add extra fees during the peak season, and help cover additional costs expected during the peak of the holiday season.

Why USPS mail package delivery will become slower

National

Why USPS mail package delivery will become slower

Similar price increase were introduced last year at the height of the holiday season also. Both are part of the agency’s 10-year plan, Delivery for America, which aims to make the organization “self-sustaining and highly effective.”

Earlier this year, the Postal Service Reform Act became law. The primary purpose of the law was to help the agency stabilize its finances, which were weighed down by mandatory benefit payments.

Previous articleTexas judge blocks release of Uvalde Elementary School shooting records related to state police response
Next articleBeto O’Rourke Uwald Shocked After Heckler Laughs At Mass Shooting

Latest news

- Advertisement -
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

A new Canadian coin is dedicated to Oscar Peterson.

Montreal pianist and jazz musician Oscar Peterson has been honored with a commemorative coin released today. Peterson, who...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Beto O’Rourke Uwald Shocked After Heckler Laughs At Mass Shooting

Democratic politician Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed while discussing the mass shooting at a...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News