First on Fox: A coalition of senators is seeking clarification from the Biden administration about what they fear is an “open-ended” authority to allow foreign nationals who have provided “minimal material support” to certain terrorist organizations to enter the United States.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. The ten senators, led by the Taliban, wrote to the Departments of Homeland Security and State about the administration’s actions in June to allow Afghan evacuees who served as civil servants under the Taliban regime. Individuals who have provided “insignificant or specified limited material support to a designated terrorist organization” should be exempt from terror-related US entry restrictions.

“We write because the American people deserve clarification regarding the broad, open nature of this authority to exclude individuals from immigration to the United States for supporting a terrorist organization,” they write.

The US has brought in thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan in the wake of the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover last year. As part of that, the administration moved in June to exempt some Afghans caught on terrorism-related grounds of inadmissibility (TRIG).

TRIG places restrictions on individuals who are members of a terrorist organization or engaged in terrorism, making them inadmissible to the US and ineligible for immigration benefits. USCIS website says The definition of terrorist-related activity is “relatively broad and can be applied to persons and activities unrelated to terrorism.”

Both lawmakers and the Biden administration have noted prior use of TRIG waivers, including in 2019, to apply for those who fought in the Lebanese civil war between 1975 and 1990.

June exemptions are allowed for three conditions under which Afghans are excluded. A first for those employed as civil servants in Afghanistan from September 27, 1996 to December 22, 2001 – after the US invasion of Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks – and any time after August 15, 2021. DHS said it applies to many professions, including teachers, doctors and engineers, and to those who have used their position to ease Taliban repression.

Also potentially excluded are Afghans who “supported US military interests” by fighting in resistance movements against the Taliban, as well as Afghans who participated in the fight against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. It does not apply to those who target civilians or US interests, or who commit acts of terrorism or human rights violations.

Finally, it exempts “persons who have provided negligible or certain limited material support to a designated terrorist organization.” DHS gave examples of passing through checkpoints or paying tolls to pay for utilities or get a passport — given the Taliban’s omnipresence in Afghan life.

However, the civil servant exemption applies exclusively to Afghan civil servants during certain periods of time, the senators argued June 8 decision On support for terrorist organizations it “does not mention Afghanistan or Afghan refugees and is not limited to the categories of Afghan people described in your press release or people associated with the war in Afghanistan.”

“Of course, it is not limited to certain conflicts, terrorist organizations, geographies or time periods,” they said.

As they wrote, they argued that the exemption would allow “admission of foreign persons who have provided material support to terrorist organizations that the Biden administration deems minimal or limited.”

“For example, current or former members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and IRGC-linked entities are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US service members in Iraq and Afghanistan,” they said. “This may include people seeking asylum at the southern border.”

Co-signatories of the letter Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Kevin Cramer, RN.D., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, Tommy Tuberville. , R-Ala., John Hoven, RN.D., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

Lawmakers are also asking why the decision, issued in June, wasn’t made months earlier and wasn’t limited to just those from Afghanistan. They argue that the decision affects US security and makes even those who have provided limited support to terrorist organizations eligible for US entry and related benefits.

“This kind of substantial, inadequately explained change in US immigration policy that addresses clear US national security interests deserves further explanation and congressional scrutiny,” they write.

The senators will ask the departments for detailed descriptions of the nationals to whom the exemptions apply and examples of the support they have provided, and whether the decision applies or has been applied to IRGC-linked individuals.

They also ask whether it applied to those seeking to enter the US from Mexico, as well as how departments define and apply the concept of “less material support” in practice.

The administration defended the use of the waivers, arguing that it was important to allow for humanitarian protection for at-risk Afghans.

“Doctors, teachers, engineers and other Afghans, including those who bravely and loyally supported U.S. forces in Afghanistan at great risk to their own safety, should not be denied humanitarian protection and other immigration benefits because of their inescapable proximity to war. Their work as civil servants,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in June. said in a statement. “These waivers allow eligible individuals who do not pose a risk to national security or public safety to obtain asylum, refugee status, or other legal immigrant status, demonstrating the United States’ continued commitment to our Afghan allies and their families.”

The administration has repeatedly insisted that all Afghans are subject to multi-layered and “rigorous” vetting across multiple databases — and that only those who clear checks are eligible for exemption. But Republicans have raised concerns for months about the scope and reliability of such scrutiny.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this month that the agency is “proactively” investigating people considered national security threats and suspected terrorists who entered the U.S. as part of the move — a whistleblower told Republicans that 324 people entered with defamatory information. US

“I know there are a number of people who have been targeted by our joint-terrorism task forces that we are actively trying to investigate as a result,” he said.

More than 76,000 Afghans have been brought to the US since withdrawing from Afghanistan in August.