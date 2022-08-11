New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: GOP Senators James Lankford and Rick Scott are demanding that the Senate be debriefed by the FBI, Department of Justice and the National Archives regarding the “unprecedented” raid on former President Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago.

The raid was related to an attempt to collect records and classified materials allegedly taken from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago by the former president of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which the agency referred to the Justice Department.

Lankford, R-Okla., who sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), and Scott, R-Fla., the committee’s Democratic chair Sen. Gary Peters, Mich. is being asked to fulfill. Providing supervision and arranging briefing.

In a letter to Peters, via Fox News Digital, Lankford and Scott said: “Given the weight of this matter, Congress cannot assume the motives of the FBI and DOJ. This is an unprecedented action and the FBI and DOJ must be fully transparent about their motivations and objectives. A member’s briefing must be held immediately. .”

A request for comment from Chairman Peters was not immediately returned.