AG Garland breaks silence on raid on Trump home, defends FBI

Attorney General Merrick Garland comments on the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Exclusive: GOP Senators James Lankford and Rick Scott are demanding that the Senate be debriefed by the FBI, Department of Justice and the National Archives regarding the “unprecedented” raid on former President Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago.

The raid was related to an attempt to collect records and classified materials allegedly taken from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago by the former president of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which the agency referred to the Justice Department.

Lankford, R-Okla., who sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), and Scott, R-Fla., the committee’s Democratic chair Sen. Gary Peters, Mich. is being asked to fulfill. Providing supervision and arranging briefing.

In a letter to Peters, via Fox News Digital, Lankford and Scott said: “Given the weight of this matter, Congress cannot assume the motives of the FBI and DOJ. This is an unprecedented action and the FBI and DOJ must be fully transparent about their motivations and objectives. A member’s briefing must be held immediately. .”

Trump FBI raid: Agents seize Mar-a-Lago documents in unprecedented move: Live updates

Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference Thursday that he "personally approved" the decision to seek a search warrant for Trump's personal residence at Mar-a-Lago. "President Trump and his lawyers have reportedly been in talks with NARA for months to resolve this issue, and Department of Justice (DOJ) officials visited Mar-a-Lago just two months ago. The search warrant that unsealed the boxes of documents raises several important questions," they continue. The senators point out that NARA oversees compliance with the Presidential Records Act, which HSGAC has jurisdiction over. DOJ Asks Court to Unseal MAR-A-LAGO Raid Warrant; AG Merrick Garland personally signed off on the Trump search Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference Thursday that he "personally approved" the decision to seek the search warrant. Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago said the DOJ filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from the FBI's raid amid "substantial public interest" in the matter. He defended the "integrity" of law enforcement officers. The DOJ filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from the FBI's raid, citing the "substantial public interest" in the matter, upholding the "integrity" of law enforcement officials.

The DOJ filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from the FBI’s raid, citing the “substantial public interest” in the matter, upholding the “integrity” of law enforcement officials.
(Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A request for comment from Chairman Peters was not immediately returned.

