Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester defended President Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech from earlier this month, arguing that the president condemned Republicans who think “violence is a way to solve problems,” not all supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“I live in north central Montana. Most of my neighbors, most of my friends, most of my relatives are supporters of the former president. I can tell you they are not extremists. They just believe in the policies the president is pursuing. As the new, permanent anchor of “Fox News Sunday” Tester told Fox News’ Shannon Bream during his debut.

“But I don’t think that’s the kind of people the president is talking about. I think he’s talking about people who really support a president who thinks violence is a way to solve problems. And it’s not.”

Tester was responding to a recent piece published by constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, who faulted the president’s recent speech and pointed to a Trafalgar poll that found 56% of voters believed Biden’s speech tried to “stir up controversy.”

“For many, the speech was the final repudiation of Biden’s pledge to be unifying as president after two years of highly partisan and divisive actions,” Turley wrote.

Tester responded to the poll, and Turley commented that Biden’s speech did not portray “all Republicans” as extremists, but was allegedly condemning “fringe” Republicans.

“Look back to Jan. 6, look at what happened. There were people there [who] Coming to Washington, DC and being brought here by the President, it ended up being a really bad situation. So that’s how I see it. I don’t think he’s casting all Republicans in that context. In fact, what he was talking about was specifically about those on the margins,” he said.

September was when the president repeatedly targeted the millions of Americans who voted for former President Trump in 2020. Critics blamed Biden for his angry speech on the 1st. Even the set of the speech was derided for having “blood”. Red” background is classified as “hell”.

In his remarks, the president argued that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to democracy.

“MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution,” Biden said as Marines surrounded him in front of a red backdrop. “They don’t believe in the rule of law. They don’t recognize the will of the people.”

“This is a country that believes in the rule of law,” he added. “We will not deny it.”

Trump also broke down Biden’s speech at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, last Saturday evening called the president an “enemy of the state.”

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to deliver the most vile, hateful and divisive speech ever given by an American president,” Trump told the crowd. “If we want to be sure that threats are enemies of democracy and the state, vilifying 75 million citizens, and 75 to 150 more citizens. You are all enemies of the state.”

Trump continued: “He’s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth.”