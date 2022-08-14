New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has called for repeal of the Espionage Act after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided former President Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Paul disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday night.

“The Espionage Act was abused from the beginning to the jailing of WWI’s dissidents. It is long past time to repeal this gross affront to the 1st Amendment,” Paul tweeted.

Agents from the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida estate on Monday and seized items, including 11 sets of materials classified as classified, as well as some marked top secret.

Former President Trump’s lawyer confirmed in June that Mar-a-Lago did not contain classified materials

Posting on Truth Social after the warrant was made public on Friday, Trump said the documents taken by federal agents were “all classified.”

“Number one, it’s all declassified. Number two, they don’t have to ‘seize’ anything. They can do whatever they want without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It’s in secure storage. An additional lock was added at their request…” Trump said. “They can have them whenever they want—including a long time ago. All they have to do is ask. The bigger issue is what they are going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified. Has President Obama been to Chicago?”

