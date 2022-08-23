New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy had harsh words for Dr. Fauci about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on “Hannity.”

SEN John Kennedy: Well, unless Dr. Fauci decides to take refuge in some foreign country with POWERBALL JACKPOT 287 chickens and a goat, it won’t execute a subpoena from the United States Congress. Then, Dr. Fauci, Retirement or notRepublicans will have to spend a lot of time in front of congressional committees and committees if they take back control.

We’re going to ask him questions about the benefit of function research, why he didn’t push back on China’s lies, why he pushed back on the possibility, which we now know is real, that the virus Originated in a Chinese labWhy he went along with the greatest destruction — if that’s the right word — of the greatest taking away of the civil liberties of the American people in our nation’s history.

We’ll have a lot of questions and we’re going to subpoena him and expect him Answer. And I would not advise Dr. Fauci to put down a non-refundable deposit on a vacation.

Watch the full interview below: