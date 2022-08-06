New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Senate will move forward on the Democrats’ social spending and tax bill, with a vote to begin debate Saturday afternoon, followed by a marathon “Vote-a-Rama” Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Time on the bill, which Democrats pass through the budget reconciliation process, allows them to get around a 60-vote filibuster and win with 50 senators.

The final text of the bill had not been released as of Friday night, and lawmakers were waiting for Senate parliamentarians to complete an inspection to ensure its provisions comply with reconciliation rules.

But after Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., announced Thursday that she supports the legislation, Senate Democrats are hopeful that it can be passed.



“We’re feeling pretty good,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at a press conference Friday.

“This is a very, very, very big deal. I’m glad we reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act, which I believe will have the support of the entire Senate Democratic caucus.”

However, what is looming is Oto-e-Rama. Under reconciliation rules, senators can offer unlimited amendments to a bill after debate time has expired. Dozens of rapid-fire successions are typically voted on in a process that takes more than a full 24 hours.

For Republicans, the Democrats’ bill to raise tax revenue by $433 billion at the start of the recession is reckless, an opportunity to try to kill the bill or at least take away their pound of flesh.

“What about Oat-a-Rama? It’s going to be hell,” said Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. He said in a press conference on Thursday. “They deserve it. I really appreciate Joe Manchin and the movies for standing up to the radical left at times. They are enforcing the law That makes the average person’s life more difficult.”

House Republicans are preparing to fight back against the Dems’ social spending and tax bill, which will likely pass the Senate

“I think these votes are going to be tough votes for Democrats,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RS.D., said. “And the question I have for both Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema is, if any of these amendments ultimately succeed, would you vote for a wrap-around amendment or not?”

A wrap-around amendment is an amendment often offered by the party leadership at the end of the Vote-a-Rama, which effectively negates any amendments passed. This is seen as a way to allow vulnerable members to vote as they see fit on any tough issues raised by minorities, but prevent any actual changes to the bill.

“They both said they weren’t going to vote — they voted for the wrap-around amendment after they felt they were in the American rescue plan and they felt misled by their leadership at the time — they’re never going to vote for either of them. Again,” Thune added. “Are those amendments actually going to be amendments that change the bill, improve it, make it harder to pass in the House. Who knows?”

After the vote-a-rama ends, the Senate votes on final approval of the legislation. Democrats need all 50 members healthy and present to overcome a united GOP opposition. Vice President Harris could break a tie in an evenly divided chamber.

The House of Representatives plans to vote to send the bill to President Biden’s desk next Friday, as it is expected to prevent unexpected complications if it passes the Senate.