New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seventeen Republican senators are demanding that the Biden administration repeal the mask mandate for federal Head Start preschool programs, which still requires masking for children ages 2 and older.

The team includes Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RS.D., and Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee Ranking Member Richard Burr, RN.C. They specifically ask Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra to eliminate the interim final rule (IFR) that requires masking for all participants in Head Start programs ages 2 and older.

“As you know, by January 31, 2022, this IFR requires Head Start staff and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It also requires Head Start staff and volunteers to wear masks,” the letter said. “But beyond these mandates, the IFR requires students ages two and older to wear masks, even though the World Health Organization advises against mask mandates for children ages five and younger.”

Delayed spending of emergency Covid money from early 2021, many going to non-Covid uses

Head Start serves low-income children, primarily 3- and 4-year-olds, according to its website.

The letter comes amid concerns that the pandemic, including masking, could harm children and their development. Meanwhile, across the country, many school districts have lifted their mask mandates.

The IFR on masking in Head Start programs, meanwhile, cites reducing cases and keeping day care and preschool centers open as strong reasons for universal masking.

Later on

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

“Closings impose hardship on Head Start children and families by reducing the ability to attend Head Start in person,” IFR said. “The result is detrimental to early learning and development. Closures also reduce parents’ ability to participate in work or schooling.”

In the letter, the senators noted that the Senate had passed a resolution not to approve the continued requirement that children in Head Start programs wear masks, but wrote, “President Biden is unfortunately committed to vetoing it.”

“The nation must continue to transition toward treating COVID-19 as an endemic situation and return to normalcy, and it is past time Washington bureaucrats allowed Head Start programs to do the same,” the letter said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Florida Govt Ron DeSantis’ The office last week slammed the Biden administration’s ongoing mask mandate for low-income toddlers, calling it “unacceptable” harm to children, even contradicting current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Current CDC guidelines recommend universal masking only in areas with high COVID-19 community levels.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.