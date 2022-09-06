New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz appears to be winding down in the final months before the midterm elections, as a new poll shows the economy and inflation are just as important to voters.

According to a new Susquehanna Polling and Research (SP&R) poll, Fetterman has a slim lead of five percentage points in one of the most closely watched Senate races of the year, with 49% support to Trump-backer Oz’s 44%.

Despite trailing his opponent, Oz made big strides from the May poll, a group that reported a strong 51%-33% lead for Fetterman.

Among registered independents, who make up about one in 10 Pennsylvania voters, 50% chose Oz as the midterm choice, while only 40% went with his Democrat opponent.

According to the survey, Fetterman is more favorable among registered Democrats than Oz among Republicans in the Keystone State.

Inflation and the economy are the most important issues for 57% of registered Pennsylvania voters, amid a technical economic recession. Among those who see the economy as the most important issue, 52% support Oz and 40% support Fetterman.

The economy entered recession in August, defined as gross domestic product (GDP) falling for two consecutive quarters, but some economists and the White House denied the economy was actually in recession.

Abortion is an important issue for 41% of voters heading into the midterm elections. Fetterman believes that if these people are elected, they will best perform abortion on Oz.

The two dueling candidates have very different positions on abortion, with Oz being pro-life and Fetterman believing there should be no legal restrictions on abortion.

Fox News Digital recently asked Fetterman if he supports any restrictions, including partial-birth abortion: “John made it clear that he believes the Supreme Court and Republicans should have left. [Roe vs Wade] Alone is hell, and the whole point is that these decisions should be between the woman, her doctor and God, if she prays to one – not politicians. On the other hand, Dr. Oz said he supports banning abortion without exceptions for rape or obscenity. These dangerous views are far from the people of Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman spokesman Joe Cavello.

Oz Communications Director Brittany Yannick said the Republican candidate would defend abortion in some cases. “Dr. Oz is pro-life and supports exemptions for rape, obscenity and maternal life. This is very different from John Fetterman, who supports abortion until the moment of birth.”

Oz leads among voters over 55 and Fetterman leads among voters younger than that. According to the poll, voters age 55 and older represent 6 in 10 voters this fall.

Susquehanna Polling and Research, The GOP partisan organization conducted the poll from Aug. 22-29, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.