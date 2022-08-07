New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Senate passed Democrats’ social spending and tax bill on Sunday after a marathon “vote-a-rama” session that lasted more than 15 hours, marking a major victory for the Democratic agenda just three months before Election Day.

Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote to pass the legislation 51-50.

“I mean, it’s the biggest climate package ever, it’s related to an energy policy that makes sense for his country, lowers the cost of energy, lowers health care costs for millions of Americans and reduces the deficit. And we have tax fairness in our code,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Mo. told Fox News Digital. “It’s a great day and we’re very excited about it.”

“It’s a night of victory for them,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. told Fox News Digital. “Schumer has the longest 50-50 Senate in history. And he’s managed to get through virtually all of his signature priorities.”

Trump vowed to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of the spending bill deal

Hawley added: “And by the way, the most unpopular president of my lifetime.”

The passage of the bill is the culmination of more than a year of intra-party negotiations among Democrats to try to pass a party-line bill on their economic agenda. They used a process called budget reconciliation, which allows them to get around the Senate filibuster to do it.

But despite avoiding a filibuster, Democrats ran into a major snag at the end of their efforts to pass it. The drafting issue would have raised taxes on companies worth less than the Democrats’ $1 billion threshold if they were subsidiaries of firms worth more than that amount.

Sen. John Thune, RS.D. introduced an amendment to deal with the problem, costing $35 billion. But his proposal would have been paid for by extending SALT’s cap for a year. That would complicate passage of the final bill, as many Northeastern Democrats hate the SALT cap.

The Senate approved Thune’s amendment. But he told Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. The amendment replaced the SALT cap using a “two-year extension of the so-called loss limitation policy” to replace wages. That amendment passed with Harris’ help, paving the way for the final passage.

After the last-second drama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. He said this law is a big victory for America.

“I am convinced that the Inflation Reduction Act is the definitive legislative feat of the 21st century,” he said.

At the beginning of the debate last year, which was called “Build Back Better” and proposed more than $3 trillion in spending, Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. Like-party moderates pushed back on massive spending. Much to the dismay of party progressives and Schumer, Manchin eventually shut down the talks last December.

But Manchin has agreed in recent days to a scaled-back version of the bill, titled the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Manchin lobbied his colleague Sen. Kirsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to get on board, which she did Thursday after some minor changes.

Progressive groups drew attention to the cinema and decided to remove the interest tax loophole from the Manchin bill

The bill raises $700 billion in tax revenue and spends more than $400 billion. Key components include expansion of Affordable Care Act subsidies, climate-related spending and tax credits, provisions on fossil fuel energy, a 15% minimum corporate tax rate, and more.

Before Democrats could get legislation to clear the Senate, however, they needed to pass a vote-a-rama. That gave Republicans an opportunity to either inject poison pills into the bill or at least introduce unlimited politically charged amendments in an attempt to force Democrats to take tough votes.

But Democrats remained united on every key vote to keep the bill intact, something Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. said that there is evidence of broad support from Democrats for the legislation.

Biden Says Manchin Spending Bill Will ‘Depress Inflation’, Urges Congress To Pass It ‘For America’

“I think you’d be surprised at how many of these amendments are going to be unanimous… on really clear party line votes,” Coons said at the start of the process. “Far more than I’ve seen in previous Vot-e-Rama.”

“They’re just steamrolling tonight,” Hawley said.

Vote-e-Rama didn’t make any significant changes to the bill, but it did create some interesting fodder for the 2022 campaign. Republicans forced Democrats to take tough votes on the energy tax and Title 42 immigration policy — an issue some Democrats have publicly broken into the White House for re-election.

In both cases, Democrats unanimously defeated the GOP amendments on 50-50 party-line votes, before introducing similar amendments that procedurally require 60 votes. That freed up moderates and Democrats in tough re-election races to vote for those amendments knowing they wouldn’t pass.

Republicans attacked the moves as dishonest.

“It’s definitely a very cynical move,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, RSD, told Fox News Digital. “Vote for one at 60 after you voted against at 51. But I’m not surprised here.”

“They are completely fraudulent,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott, R-Fla. also told Fox News Digital.

“It gives liars and cynics a bad name. They won’t let you do that in professional wrestling,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. said “If you think people are dumb, you’d be sadly mistaken.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., herself up for re-election, pushed back on Graham’s criticism in floor comments.

“I would just note the inaccuracy of what was said on the floor about this substance,” she said.

Republicans also criticized the bill’s substance, including raising taxes during a recession, and many outside observers say it won’t have a big impact on inflation.

Meanwhile, Democrats are accusing Republicans of bringing all their amendments in bad faith. Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said he would not vote for any Republican amendments because he plans to vote unanimously against the bill.

“[M]y R Friends have made it clear that they are absolutely unwilling to support this Bill under any circumstances. None of their reforms will change that. For this reason, I will vote to protect the integrity of [Inflation Reduction Act] Regardless of their fake fix substance,” Manchin tweeted Saturday.

The House of Representatives will return to Washington, DC on Friday to pass the bill and send it to President Biden’s desk.