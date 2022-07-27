New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at increasing US competition with China by a 64-33 vote, sending a $250 billion measure to the House of Representatives.

The bill, officially known as the CHIPS Act of 2022, cleared a 60-vote cloture hurdle on Tuesday, making it easy to pass on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she plans to quickly take up the bill and send it to President Biden’s desk.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point, but by passing this CHIPS-Plus bill, history shows that we are meeting today’s challenges and building a prosperous and secure tomorrow for all Americans,” said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said Wednesday on the Senate floor.

Young has been one of the top Republican boosters of legislation aimed at competing with China, supporting various iterations of the bill since early last year.

The bill also includes other measures to fund semiconductor chip manufacturing in the US, as well as funding research and development, intellectual property protection and more.

Some Republicans — plus Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – argued, however, that the bill was little more than corporate welfare. Semiconductor chip makers have lobbied hard for the bill and will benefit significantly from its funding for the industry.

House conservatives also argue that the bill’s price tag is too high at a time when Americans are struggling with high prices. They are expected to fight against the bill, but cannot stop it.

“The latest version of this Chuck Schumers The counterfeit China bill will fuel inflation and, despite Democrat claims, most of those taxpayer dollars will fund semiconductor factories in Communist China, Republican Study Committee Chairman Ri. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Fox News Digital last week.

But both Democrat and Republican boosters of the bill say it’s too big to do at a time of U.S. competition with China. And they tout the expected economic benefits, especially for Americans in states where chip makers like Intel plan to build new plants.

“A bipartisan bill to support R&D for semiconductor chip manufacturing is essential to securing technologies critical to our economy and military,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Tuesday. “We need to be strategic in our approach to this critical technology — our adversaries certainly will be.”

“This bill would create thousands of jobs across the country and have strong safeguards to ensure funds go directly to opening factories in the US, not stock buybacks or dividend payments,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. Fox News Digital last week.