Senate passes Burn Pit Exposure bill, one of the most significant expansions of veterans’ benefits ever

WASHINGTON – After years of activism and brief debate over budget technicalities, the Senate passed the PACT Act, a bill that would provide easier access to medical care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 86-11 on Tuesday and sent it to President Joe Biden who is expected to sign it into law. Republicans cast all 11 votes against the bill.

“This Senate is going to pass the most significant expansion of veteran health care benefits in generations,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor before the vote. “This is a very good day, a long-awaited day, a day that should have happened long ago.”

What are burn pits and what do bills do?

Burn pits — open air trash sites that dispose of military waste by burning — have exposed an estimated 3.5 million veterans to toxic chemicals that can result in respiratory illness or various forms of cancer, according to the Department of Defense.

Veterans with illnesses from exposure to burn pits are frequently denied disability benefits and medical care due to a lack of solid evidence directly linking burn pits to the illness.

The bill, dubbed the PACT Act, would remedy that by codifying the link between certain illnesses and cancer with burn pits, placing the burden of proof on veterans to receive benefits.

By establishing that direct link, the bill would provide much easier access to health care and disability benefits to an estimated 3.5 million exposed veterans who previously had to contend with the Department of Veterans Affairs about their illnesses.

What are people saying?

In remarks on the House floor, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said “toxic exposure is the cost of war, and we must treat it as such. It’s not a question of dollars — it’s a matter of values.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. A statement released by the House derided the bill’s spending, saying it was a “budget trick” and another form of “reckless spending.” McCarthy was one of the 88 votes on the bill in the House.

Sen. “It’s a huge win for veterans. One of the most important things we’ve ever done for vets,” Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio., told USA Today.

On the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, the ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., urged his colleagues to deliver “the most comprehensive toxic exposure package to veterans in our nation’s history.

Jon Stewart, comedian and former host of the “Daily Show,” has been one of the bill’s most outspoken supporters. Speaking in front of the Capitol steps Monday, Stewart said “we all owe (veterans) a debt of gratitude. And it’s time we start paying it forward.”

An issue close to Biden’s heart

Biden has a personal stake in the bill, as glioblastoma — the cancer that killed his son, Major Beau Biden — is a codified cancer. In his State of the Union speech, he Alluded to This possible The connection between the burn pits and the death of his son.

“I don’t know for sure that the burn pit he lived near — that his hooch was near in Iraq and before that, in Kosovo — is the cause of his brain cancer and the disease of many other soldiers.”

The bill has long been awaited by veterans and activists who have pushed for any semblance of federal action for burn pit victims. While research is being conducted to establish a direct link between burn pits and illness, both activists and Biden have said action is needed now rather than waiting.

While visiting a Veterans Affairs clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, in March, Biden emphasized the importance of some form of legislation on burn pits.

“When The evidence doesn’t give a clear answer one way or the other, the decision we favor is caring for our veterans while we continue to learn more — not waiting,” he said. “We’re not waiting.”

Procedural hiccups