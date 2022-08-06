type here...
Politics Senate parliamentarian Dems have largely accepted drug price controls
Politics

Senate parliamentarian Dems have largely accepted drug price controls

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate lawmakers shot down Democrats’ plan to curb drug prices but left it largely intact Saturday, Democrats said, as party leaders prepare to move their sweeping fiscal bill. through the room.

Elizabeth McDonough, the chamber’s rules mediator, said rules that force drugmakers to pay rebates for products sold to private insurers if their prices rise above inflation must be eliminated.

But if the prices of drugs bought by Medicare go up too much, the pharmaceutical companies will have to pay those fines.

Other parts of the law, allowing Medicare to negotiate the costs of drugs it buys, capping seniors’ out-of-pocket costs and providing free vaccines, all survived.

“This is a big win for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “Despite an unfortunate ruling that the scope of inflation reduction is limited, the overall program remains intact and we are one step closer to finally taking on Big Pharma and lowering Rx drug prices for millions of Americans.”

Advertisement

Repeal of penalties on drugmakers for price gouging on private insurers would reduce incentives for drug companies to limit what they charge. That would raise costs for patients and reduce the $288 billion in savings over 10 years that Democrats estimated the overall drug controls would generate.

Previous article6 killed in Los Angeles driver crash
Next articleUkraine: Amnesty International chapter head resigns over controversial report on civilian harm

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Get ready to dance with the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Wedding Season’

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN's weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Dad remembers ‘Daddy’s Girl’ on what would have been her 32nd birthday

off Video Advanced DNA technology may help solve JonBenét Ramsey's murder Fox...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act ‘Financial Abuse’: The Economist

closer Video Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act 'Financial Abuse': The Economist American Legislative...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

GOP governors send busloads of immigrants to DC and NYC – no plan for what’s next

Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canadian rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa won 3 medals on the 9th day of the Commonwealth Games.

Canadian rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa celebrates victory during the awards ceremony on Saturday after winning silver in the...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Hockey Canada chairman resigns

In the latest development in the Hockey Canada saga, Michael Brind'Amour stepped down as chairman of the board...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News